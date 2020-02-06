Van Buren County Sheriff nominated for national award

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IND. – Sheriff of Van Buren County Daniel Abbott has been nominated for an award by the National Sheriff’s Association. The award will be presented at a conference in Tampa, Florida.

The conference will take place from February 8th to 11th. The conference recognizes sheriffs across the country for their excellence in law enforcement and community engagement.

Sheriff Abbott’s list of achievements includes:

Bring additional K9 units

Support for diving teams in water rescue at inland lakes

Make personnel changes in key positions

Implementation of Forgotten Man Ministries in district prisons

Cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to combat drug problems in the county

In the past 3 years, the Animal Control Unit achieved the status “Do not kill” for 2

Care and guidance of young people in difficult situations

Give something back to the community through fundraisers

Sheriff Abbott says he wants the Van Buren County citizens who supported him. He also says that he is grateful for the nomination.