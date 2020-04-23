Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York PC Full Version Free Download

About Vampire: The Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York shows that the struggle between two vampire factions is that of the frightening independent anarchists and the traditionalist camarilla. This game continues every game so as not to sleep. As it is a special narrative experience of a unique player installed in the universe of vampires as rich and fully licensed. This diversion offers justice by dealing in the world of darkness and by procuring material with an extraordinary atmosphere. New stories are also created in an amazing way to bring joy to the player. Characters and gameplay are supported to provide a great story for players. The organization that produced the New York coterie stories encourages multiple plays and encourages players to really get involved in the vampire world.

History overview

In New York, you are the new vampire and you have to learn all the things to be the one in a metropolis in a huge and dynamic way. As you progress through the game, you will encounter many vampires, humans, ghouls and thin blood. To test your humanity, you are tested, so you must perform certain tasks to qualify it. You must participate in the fight which takes place between the anarchs and the camarilla. You will build your coterie and discover the deep secrets of the undead companions or let them leave you. You will devour the living and obtain information on the very idea of ​​humanity by feeling the stable beast present in you. You will be in the process of deciding the decisions, including the scenarios to look for, your character and how to progress towards the different circumstances displayed. From all the notable neighbourhoods of New York City, you will have decisions about broadcasting speeches, essential characters. You also have the option of using disciplines suited to your faction to seduce, sneak, threaten, or kill, and your decisions will decide your path.

While a plot is not being revealed to you, it is important to learn the ins and outs of your current situation. When you understand the human world, you will encounter new ones at each phase of history. They could act as your guides by guiding you in a few things. It is your decision to involve with people who belong to the universe of vampires which is the camarilla, independent of the anarchs, and of the leaders among them, etc.

The strong points of this game

Humanity:

Your humanity is tested on the basis of manners which are rooted in the principles of the humanist. This rating is used by the diversion to adapt to the consequences of decisions in missions, or even lock certain decisions, or propose additional history decisions.

Hunger:

It is used to show the constant need for blood that vampires need to organize each day. During missions, characters may have the chance to search for blood. Ignoring this need triggers alerts in the fiction of the game and ignored for a long time, for results that incorporate surrender to the beast. The beast is a basic dull traveler that all vampires must try to keep under control. This upheaval is magnificent and it will satisfy the hero for a certain time.

Masquerade:

This note follows how the character mixes with mortal society to live in the human world. Staying subtle and escaping prying eyes is much more important to vampires than any other time in recent memory. Due to the presence of the alleged Second Inquisition, a secret pursuit of disguised vampires inside government offices around the world. The most extreme meaning is mystery and not showing your powers when you see humans.

Required configuration Vampire: The Masquerade



MINIMUM:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1

Processor: Dual Core 3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1 GB VRAM OpenGL 2.1+

Storage: 2 GB of available space

