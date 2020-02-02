Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date | plot, trailer

Video games follow the recent film trend to release sequels long after the original – just like Psychonauts 2 and Beyond Good and Evil 2, this bloodthirsty title is a sequel to a game that originally came out more than 15 years ago. Vampires have since become a complete cinematic craze, and now in Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 players have the rare opportunity to actually become one.

Here is everything we know so far about the long-awaited sequel to Paradox Interactive …

When was Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 released?

After initially scheduled for March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 will be on the shelves later in the year at an unspecified time.

On which consoles and platforms will Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 be available?

The game is released on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What is Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 about?

A late sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, this follow-up begins rather unusually with the death of the protagonist in Seattle in the 21st century. The player is naturally raised as a vampire, a victim of a massive vampire attack that ignites a bloody civil war between various blood-sucking factions.

Gameplay is usually first-person, and allows the player to choose between different disciples and clans, each with different and upgradable powers such as levitation and calling bats. The main character is also fully customizable, with the added option to choose their human background story for their unfortunate run-in with a vampire.

Can I pre-order Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

You can order the game here via Amazon

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2?

Yes – it’s dark humorous:

