Valve Swears 'Half-Life: Alyx' is actually done legally

Valve swears half-life: Alyx is actually, really, legally done

Valve has no great reputation for releasing games. Especially when it comes to Half-Life. Ask a certain breed of gamers about what happened with Half-Life 2: Episode 3 and chances are they will just lie down and moan in front of you. So when the release date for the new VR experience Half-Life: Alyx is approaching, and other high-profile games face delays, it’s understandable that fans are worried.

That’s why it’s actually remarkable, and quite funny, that in a Reddit AMA, as quoted by Kotaku, Valve explicitly and deliberately emphasized that, yes, the game is almost ready and will be released in March, as promised. “With the exception of some adjustments to the absolute final scene, the game is ready,” the development team said. “Many of us at Valve, as well as play testers, have played the entire game multiple times. At the moment we are mainly concerned with polishing and repairing bugs, and that is where we hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We are convinced that we will achieve our intended release. “

But, like … do you promise? Pinky swear?

Ninja Theory announces new gaming experience about ‘The Horrors of the Mind’

Ninja Theory’s most recent success was in the form of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a game that claimed to have psychosis and PTSD and to place them in a compelling fantasy context. It was controversial to say the least, with some people thinking it was a bit exploitative. Whether or not you agree with that, it’s interesting and perhaps a little unsettling to see Ninja Theory double this dual direction. As PC Gamer reports, the company is currently working on Project: Mara, an experimental game designed to “simulate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible, based on research and interviews.”

That feels … a bit strange. Although I’m all here for representations of mental illness, “horrors of the mind” sounds less like a nuanced portrayal of someone’s pain and more like a pitch for a psychological thriller on Netflix. I liked Hellblade, but I’m a little wary here. To be honest, Ninja Theory is also working on a broader initiative, the Insight project, which focuses on the use of video games to address mental health problems. Otherwise it is interesting to see how the game is received.

Annual GDC survey reveals steady increase in support for union

Every year the Game Developers Conference publishes a survey about the state of video games, in which the results from the entire sector are displayed. GDC has just released its 2020 overview and there are some interesting results. For example, of the approximately 4,000 respondents, 54 percent support trade unions in the gaming industry. This is higher than last year, the first year the question was asked, when only 47 percent showed support.

The research also showed that most developers work more than full time, most more than 60 hours a week. What these results will mean for the future is unclear, but it does show that dissatisfaction with industrial working conditions is high and possibly increasing. Whether or not the union comes, we will not stop this soon.

Recommendation of the week: Half-Life 2 on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

I have mixed feelings about the second Half-Life game. It is frustratingly linear, uninterested in answering all the questions asked by the plot, and generally just a little more awkward than you might have hoped. But the sequel to 2005 is still a hugely important moment in the history of games, and with the VR prequel on the way, this is now a good time to watch it. It is offered for free to play on Steam until Alyx is also released. So if you have not yet experienced this piece of history, this is the time to do this.

