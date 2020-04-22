Valve says it’s safe to play with CS: GO and TF2 after the source code is leaked online

Image: Valve

Valve told ZDNet today that it is safe to play games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2, even after its source code was leaked online today on 4Chan and torrent sites.

The leak has caused panic in the online communities of both games.

For most of the day, players have been warning each other that hackers can develop exploits based on filtered source code that can be used to hack computers that connect to CS: GO and TF2 servers.

Notices have been circulating throughout the day on Twitter and on the official subreddits / r / counterstrike and / r / tf2.

Do not start TF2 under any circumstances, remote code execution procedures have already been found which means that you can receive a virus simply by connecting to a server with a cheat. This is not a sham.

– Intense update (@HeavyUpdateOut) April 22, 2020

“We haven’t found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the game’s current constructions,” Doug Lombardi, vice president of Marketing Valves, told ZDNet today. “As always, it is recommended to play on the official servers for added security.”

Valve Execution says the company is investigating the incident and is now asking users to report any advice on the back of the leak via the valve safety page

The source code was filtered to 4 channels

However, some information about the leak has already started to come out. It is now known that the files were first posted to 4chan, from where they were immediately shared on various torrent sites, game forums, Twitter and Reddit.

The leaked files are source code that Valve shared with game and mod developers in late 2017, Valve told ZDNet today.

Lombardi said Valve was aware that the source code was leaked online for the first time in 2018; however, the initial leak was not well known or circulated.

One of the few people who knew about the 2018 leak is Tyler McVicker, owner of the Valve news network, who outlined the events that have led to the current second leak in a Twitch torrent.

On Twitter, McViker also said he knew who was behind the leak and said he plans to report the person responsible to Valve’s legal department.

However, despite the guarantees that Valve makes players safe to play both games, this may not be the case for a long time.

Access to the source code of a game always makes the development of farms much easier and players are right to warn each other, although it may not be an immediate threat right now. but it needs to be kept in mind in the coming weeks or months.

Hacker attacks were game servers to infect players with malware. In March 2019, Russian antivirus firm Dr.Web released a report on hackers using a zero-day vulnerability in the game Counter-Strike 1.6 to infect users with Belonard malware. At the time, Dr.Web said that nearly 39% of all CS 1.6 multiplayer servers contained malicious code that attempted to infect users with malware.

Today’s source code filtering opens up the possibility of similar attacks against CS: GO and TF2; however, exploits can take a while to develop, and Valve can easily counter them with game updates, as both games remain active.