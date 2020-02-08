Valve mapping errors could have brought Boeing Starliner to a standstill

Boeing’s first orbital test of his Starliner capsule in December last year did not go as planned. A timing issue resulted in the vehicle not reaching the correct orbit. However, it turned out that timing wasn’t the only issue: this week, NASA and Boeing announced that a second problem was being found during the investigation of the problems during the test.

The first problem reported in the days after the failed test flight was a time anomaly. The ship’s on-board computers recorded the wrong time from the missile, which meant that the ship’s autonomous systems thought they were at a different point in the mission than they actually were. This meant the on-site engineers had to work quickly to fix the time problem, and by the time they corrected it, they had used too much fuel to make it to the International Space Station (ISS) as planned.

Now NASA and Boeing have announced that they have discovered another problem that occurred during the test flight. A “valve assignment error” has occurred in the software that controls the separation of the crew module and service module. These sections are important for the capsule landing, since the crew remains in the crew module during landing, while the service module completes the deorbit combustion before it splits off to land in the ocean.

The two different configurations of the vehicle, one with crew and service modules together and one with separate modules, require two different assignments for the engines. During the orbital test flight, the same assignment was incorrectly assigned to both conditions.

The engineers involved in the test flight were able to identify and fix this problem before it was time to separate, so everything went well for the landing. If they hadn’t fixed this problem, the two different modules could have collided during the separation, causing the crew module to get off course and cause serious problems or even destroy the vehicle.

NASA expressed concern about the potential severity of both problems, saying in a blog post that “both errors could have resulted in the risk of spacecraft loss” and that “there have been numerous cases where the quality processes of the Boeing software should have been or could have uncovered the shortcomings. “

Before planning further Starliner testing, NASA plans to investigate the root cause of the problem further, and anticipates that a decision on the review will be available in the next few weeks.

