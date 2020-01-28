Valuable tools stolen in Brighton

Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating another theft of construction equipment that was reported on January 24, 2020.

About $ 9,500 in tools has been reported missing in Steve Crowe Excavating on Sharpe Road in the Industrial Park in the city of Brighton.

It is assumed that the theft took place on January 15, 2020, between 12:30 and 02:30.

The owner went to get some tools from a trailer that was parked on the north side of the site of the company and discovered that the lower bolt of the trailer had been cut so that the upper bolt could be swung open, making the night lock seem intact and the trailer locked.

The list of tools taken includes:

Hitachi hammer rotary drill

Milwaukee 18 volt combo set with an impact driver, sawzall, grinder, drill, 3 batteries and chargers

Stihl TS400 crosscut saw

Honda 2000 watt inverter / generator (serial number EAAJ2618490)

Stanley 274-piece “fat max” socket set

Spectra Precision Laser Level 300 (serial number 118072)

Spectra Precision Laser Level and tripod with aluminum rod

Large plastic toolbox with a full set of keys, various pliers and vice

Most equipment and tools are marked with the name of the owner or a sticker that indicates Steve Crowe Excavating.

The Northumberland OPP is requesting public assistance in this ongoing investigation and would ask anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Peterborough / Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

