Valentine’s Day playlist: music to listen to love, Heartbreak

“Creating a playlist is a delicate art,” says Rob (Zoe Kravitz) from High Fidelity. Whether you bask in a new crush, celebrate the birthday of a first date, or get used to heartbreak, Rolling Stone has the playlist for you this Valentine’s Day. And don’t forget to watch Hulu’s original series High Fidelity, all episodes streamed on February 14.

If you want to celebrate your partner who agrees to settle down after a long period of “maybe” -ing:

Beyoncé, “Love on Top”



Beyoncé threw back to the era of the new edition and Whitney Houston with this cheerful song, which uses important changes to enhance the ecstatic feeling.

Key lyric: “Nothing is perfect, but it is worth it / After fighting through my tears and finally you put me first”

If you dust yourself after a break:

Lizzo, “Good as Hell”



Lizzo’s mission to elevate her listeners to all doldrums is clear during this single hit of 2019, which is partly motivational speech, partly gospel-pop anthem.

Key lyric: “Boss and change your life / You can have it all, no sacrifice / I know he did you wrong, we can make it right / So go and let it all hang out tonight”

If you are completely finished and cannot wait until 15 February and half the price of candy arrives:

Bob Dylan, “Love Sick”



This song from the acclaimed album by Bob Dylan from 1997 Time Out of Mind transforms the idea of ​​”heartbreak” into a sultry, nervous meditation about being constantly reminded of the wounds of the heart.

Key lyric: “I’m sick of love / I’m in the middle of it / This kind of love / I’m so sick of it”

If you try to send signals to a person you are interested in:

Prince, “I want to be your lover”



Prince’s hit from 1979 channels his pent-up frustration by nervous funk guitars, which only increase the urgency of his plea.

Key lyric: “I didn’t want to put pressure on you, darling / But everything I ever wanted to do / I want to be your lover”

When you are ready to finally take a step:

D’Angelo, “Untitled (how does it feel)”



This vast soul jam from the 2000 album of D’Angelo Voodoo has a powerful vocal voice from the soulmaster and a slow-burning groove that warms up every room.

Key lyric: “I want to stop / Stupid little games that you and I play / And I feel good / If you feel the same way, baby”

If you are tired of games and just want to fully open your heart to someone:

Madonna, “Koester”



Madonna’s bustling blast of 1989 sounds playful, but the lyrics about dropping and being ready for a real love are anything but.

Key lyric: “So tired of broken hearts and losses in this game / Before I start this dance / I take a chance to tell you / I want more than just romance”

If you realize how deep you have fallen:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”



Is there a better musical sense of being overwhelmed by emotion than Gaga’s 17-second ahhh? It is the climatic moment of this duet A star is born, which underlines the miracle of being in love.

Key lyric: “I’m off the deep, watch as I dive into it / I will never meet the ground / crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us / We are now far from the shallow”

If you are so in love that you want to know everything about your partner’s mind:

John Legend, “All of Me”

Give the Chrissy Teigen their justice in this life with this stubborn ballad by John Legend, which celebrates the little things that make falling in love even sweeter.

Key lyric: “You’ve let my head spin, no kidding, I can’t pin you down / What happens in that beautiful mind / I’m on your magical mysterious ride / And I’m so dizzy, don’t know what happened to me, but it will be fine / My head is under water / But I breathe well ”

If you try to help the other half in difficult times:

Sade, “By Your Side”



The soft voice of Sade Adu turns this soft soul song into a tender, yet powerful resolution of togetherness.

Key lyric: “You think I would leave you on the side baby / You know me better than that / You think I would let you sit / If you are on your knees / I would not do that”

If your other half has to deal with uncertainties and wants to make radical changes:

Billy Joel, “Just the Way You Are”



A love song for all ages, Billy Joel’s sax-assisted ode to the woman in his life is both supportive and awesome, the “promise from the heart” recognizes the good times and the harder moments that are part of every relationship.

Key lyric: “Do not change / To please me / You will never leave me / Imagine you are too familiar / And I will not see you anymore”

When you think of your lover, but they are far away:

Travel, “faithful”



Keyboardist Jonathan Cain wrote this song while on a tour bus, making him think of a balance between love and life on the road; lead singer Steve Perry turned it into a powerful ballad that the audience could identify with.

Key lyric: “And being apart is not easy in this love affair / Two strangers learn to fall in love again / I get the joy of rediscovering you / Oh, girl, stay with me / I am yours forever / Faithfulness”

If you want to meet your new lover:

Carly Rae Jepsen – call me maybe “

The breakthrough single of the Canadian pop sensation is a love story at first sight told in miniature, with a wonderful analogue idea at its core.

Key lyric: “I beg and borrow and steal / / At first glance and it’s real / I didn’t know I would feel it / But it’s my way”

If you are celebrating with your partner or long-term partner:

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream”



Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb wrote this do-eyed duet, and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton made it one of the country’s greatest cross-over hits of the 1980s. Moreover, it is a great choice if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a karaoke session.

Key lyric: “Islands in the stream / That’s what we are / No one in between / How can we be wrong?”

If you can’t believe that you and your partner have come this far:

Shania Twain, “You are still the only one”



This lush country ballad of the Canadian queen of the country crossover is partly celebration of romance, partly reproof for those who thought it wouldn’t last.

Key lyric: “They said:” I bet they will never make it “/ But look at us holding on / We are still strong together”

If you examine the existential questions of life with your loved one:

The Beach Boys, “God Only Knows”



Paul McCartney’s favorite song of all time is not only a wonderful example of writing and arranging Brian Wilson’s talents; it is also a beautiful investigation into the meaning of love in the larger scheme of life.

Key lyric: “If you ever left me / Although life was still going on, believe me / The world could not show me anything / So what’s the use of it?”

If your friends break up and you are concerned about your relationship:

Al Green, “Let’s stay together”



This R&B classic calms the soul, thanks to the soft grooves and the blessed voice of Reverend Al Green.

Key lyric: “Why do some people break up / turn around and make up for it? / I just can’t see it / You would never do that to me (would you do that, honey?)”

If your mind keeps flashing back to the most painful memories of the past:

Nazareth, “Love Hurts”



The Scottish hard rockers Nazareth turned the swinging country pop song of the Everly Brothers into one of the most cruel power ballads of the 1970s, with lead singer Dan McCafferty reaching deep into his emotions and pulling a tear-stained vocal performance.

Key lyric: “I know a few things, I learned from you / I really learned a lot, really learned a lot / love is like a flame, it burns you when it’s hot”

If you just broke up and want to re-center your life:

Harry Nilsson, “Without you”



Harry Nilsson’s cover of Badfinger’s ballad from 1970 is a master class in slow-moving emotion, with his climbing shame sounding like the moment when a dam of tears finally breaks.

Key lyric: “I can’t live if life is without you / I can’t live, I can’t give anymore”

If you’re worrying about how your ex gave love no chance:

Adele – Rolling in the deep “



Adele’s soul-pop classic from 2010 releases the kind of anger that gradually builds up after a fracture and then explodes without warning – and it has a killer chorus to start.

Key lyric: “The scars of your love remind me of us / They keep me thinking that we almost all had it / The scars of your love leave me out of breath / I can’t help feeling it / We could have had it all”

If you see your ex on the street and they don’t notice you:

Aerosmith, “What It Takes”

Steven Tyler went to the country a few years ago, but his band tried their cowboy boots with this 1989 mosey, which turns memories and glimpses of an ex into food for a howling jukebox hit.

Key lyric: “I used to feel your fire, but now it’s cold inside / And you’re back on the street like you didn’t miss a beat, yes”