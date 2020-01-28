Valentine's Day gin flower bouquets are now one thing and we need them

Christmas was a particularly gin-spiral period, with lots of delicious offerings – there were gin-infused meat pies in supermarkets and festive gin ranges everywhere.

Although the season to be cheerful is over (sob) and summer seems to be far away, there are still many excuses to get your gin going, especially Valentine’s Day.

If you are a fan of flowers with a sprinkled touch, Edinburgh Gin has created epic bouquets of gin and they look dreamy – a magnificent bouquet of flowers accompanied by a 70cl glass bottle of your favorite drink. There are three flavors to choose from: Pink Valentine’s Gin, Classic Edinburgh Gin or Rhubarb and Ginger Edinburgh Gin.

Each bouquet also reflects the plants of each gin, including pine cones, dried orange, lavender, dried lime, and rhubarb stalks. Clever.

The website reads: “ Inspired by the same plants as the clean and spicy recipe for classic gin, each striking bouquet contains an arrangement of white and peach roses, carnations, lavender, dried orange and d ‘eucalyptus, resulting in a multi-sensory correspondence which is quite literally love at first sight, the scent and the sip.

“Beautifully packaged, this limited-release gift box houses a 70cl bottle of classic Gin paired with its assorted bouquet. Designed and knotted by hand in partnership with MUD Urban Flowers, these bouquets are a joy to see. “

David Wilkinson, head distiller at the Edinburgh Gin, said: “This year we really pushed the love boat, so to speak, by offering three remarkable arrangements for all tastes and preferences.

“Each bouquet brings to life the unique wonder that we find in our gins, using carefully selected flowers and plants that are inspired by the delicious gin found there.”

They will be available for purchase on the Edinburgh Gin website from January 27, 2020, to be delivered on February 14, 2020, and will cost you £ 65.

Have been sold.