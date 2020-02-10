Valentine’s Day Gifts Pregnant women will love

Valentine’s Day is about showing love for the people you care about most in your life. However, if one of those people is pregnant, it can get a bit complicated.

Expectant parents deserve some serious indulgence, but chocolates seem a bit obvious, flowers are not very useful in the long term and rosé is not forbidden for obvious reasons.

We get it – and we have this. We have collected a number of gifts that are both functional and luxurious. The pregnant person in your life will certainly be grateful. Perhaps not “call their child after you” grateful, but close enough.

Mutha Body Butter

This natural and gentle formula contains shea, cocoa and mango butter, vitamins, fatty acids and pure seed extracts. Your friend can spread it all over her skin – including a growing belly – to maximize that pregnancy glow.

MUTHA MUTHA Body Butter, $, available from MUTHA

Philips Avent Manual Comfort breast pump

Stay with us! Getting a breast pump for V-Day is not sexy, no. But it is super functional and it is supported by parents as one of the most comfortable pumps on the market. Our suggestion: give the gift as part of a care package with a boob theme, with a breast t-shirt, mug, puzzle and / or candy.

Philips Avent Philips Avent Manual Comfort breast pump, $, available from Amazon

J’adore shower and bath oil



Nothing says “you carry a child and you deserve to treat yourself” like a luxury bath oil. This melts in the skin and foams when mixed with water. Moreover, it subtly smells of J’Adore perfume.

Dior J’adore shower and bath oil, $, available from Dior

Leachco Snoogle Original Pregnancy and pregnancy Pillow



If you know it, you know it. The pregnant person in your life needs this. It will help them sleep – and they need all the ZZZs they can write down before the baby comes.

Leahco Leachco Snoogle Original Pregnancy / Pregnancy Total Body, $, available at Amazon

Oui The People The Sensitive Set Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk

Shaving can be tricky if you expect that. Turn it into a self-care experience with this chic razor with one knife and luxurious milky cream.

Oui The People Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk, $, available at Oui The People

Frida Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Again – this is not exactly a romantic gift. But the future parent in your life will thank you later. The set consists of postpartum underwear, linings for perineal cooling pads, healing foam and ice pads. Real essentials for new mothers.

Frida Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit, $, available from Frida

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar



Pregnant people should drop ingredients such as salicylic acid and retinol from their skin care routines. This vibrating bar ensures that their skin feels firm and awake, even without those skin care superstars.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $, available at goop

Dr. Barbara Sturm Instant Glow Facial

Treat your valentine to a relaxing facial treatment. We recommend Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Instant Glow Facial, which enhances pregnancy appearance. (Dr. Barbara Sturm products and treatments are safe during pregnancy, but it is always smart to contact a doctor before use.)

Shaquda Suvé Body Brush Long



This long brush makes soaping during bathing much easier, thanks to the long handle and super soft bristles.

Shaquda SUVÉ body brush long, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Breville The 3X Bluicer Pro

Delicious smoothies can be your friend or S.O. help out. Pack all those nutrients that are extra important during pregnancy. This blender juicer helps them to tailor their own vitamin-packed drinks.

Breville Breville The 3X Bluicer Pro, $, available from Breville

ReFa Carat Ray

As many future mothers and new mothers know, a bloated pre- and postnatal birth is actually a given. That is where ReFa’s powerful and beautiful face and body rollers come into play. Your pregnant friend or partner can use this (of course with the doctor’s permission) after pregnancy to help with lymphatic drainage.

REFA ReFa CARAT RAY, $, available from ReFa

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Ciara is one with nature and pregnant with number 3

Brie and Nikki Bella have announced that they are both pregnant

Dollface guessed Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy