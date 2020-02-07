Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Wife: How to Pamper Your Best Friend Forever

Valentine’s day shopping for your wife should be easy. You know her forever. You hear her talk about her interests every day. You are not in that weird unofficial zone where neither partner knows how difficult they should be for this wonderful holiday.

But finding something to show how much it means to you is more a mystery than it seems. TV commercials are no help outside of diamond infinity symbol necklaces and gift guides ~ for her ~ list things you could get for your wife, or sister or mother. How do you nail romance without being too cliché or too vague?

If you think about it, we searched the internet to find gifts with the perfect combination of thoughtful and practical. A Kindle may not look romantic to someone else, but when your wife realizes that you have noticed how she is struggling with dragging books around, she can just melt. Some unique mushy gifts are also thrown past the typical photo mugs: view personalized star cards, enchanted Beauty and the Beast-like rose and more. Read more…

IMAGE: NESPRESSSO

$ 179



A nice coffee maker – See details

IMAGE: HYPERICE

$ 319



A massage gun – See details

IMAGE: LE CREUSET

$ 100



A heart-shaped Le Creuset dish – See details

IMAGE: EMBER

$ 99.95



A self-heating mug – See details

IMAGE: AMAZON

$ 249.99



The Kindle Oasis – See details

IMAGE: APPLE

$ 674.99



The latest iPad Pro – See details

IMAGE: URBANSEASONS

$ 35.99



A real enchanted rose – See details

IMAGE: DIRECT POT

$ 29.99



The Instant Pot Zest – See details

IMAGE: FOOD CYCLE SCIENCE

$ 299



An indoor composter – See details

IMAGE: TANGKULA

$ 119.99



A towel heating rack – See details

IMAGE: FITBIT

$ 99.95



A Fitbit – See details

IMAGE: BÉIS

$ 98



A spacious weekender – See details

IMAGE: VENUS ET FLEUR

$ 39



Venus et Fleur – See details

IMAGE: TEMPUR-PEDIC

$ 3,999



A luxurious, adjustable mattress – See details

IMAGE: UNCOMMONGOODS

$ 85



The Love Lamp – See details

IMAGE: UNCOMMONGOODS

$ 159



A personalized cutting board – See details

IMAGE: THE M JEWELRY

$ 84



A first necklace for couples – See details

IMAGE: CASETIFY

$ 52



An Apple Watch band – See details

IMAGE: MAUDE

$ 15



A massage candle – See details

IMAGE: CALPAK

$ 165



New luggage – See details

IMAGE: PELOTON

$ 2,245



A Peloton bike – see details

IMAGE: MODERN CARD ART

$ 23.99



A personalized star card – see details

IMAGE: THEBATHRACK

$ 63



A marble bath top – See details

IMAGE: GUCCI

$ 200



Heart-shaped Gucci earrings – See details

