Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Lowest price on Apple Watch Series 5, $ 25 off Kindle products, and 15 percent off Dove Candy Hearts

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and this weekend is the perfect time to buy gifts for loved ones. Win your heart this year with a new Apple Watch Series 5 or just sweeten it with a candy. We have offers for both!

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm ($ 354.99)

Apple’s latest smartwatch is the company’s first smartwatch to have a constantly on display that stays lit and shows information on the screen for the entire duration of the watch. Apple announced that the new Watch Series 5, like last year’s model, will offer up to 18 hours of battery life on one charge. For a limited time, you can purchase one from Amazon for $ 399.99 to $ 354.99.

Amazon Kindle – Latest Edition with Integrated Front Light + Unlimited 3-Month Subscription for Kindle ($ 64.99)

Today’s newest Kindle has an integrated front light, a high-quality 167ppi display and a battery that can be used for weeks without charging. For a limited time, you can purchase this Kindle along with a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription that has been reduced from $ 89.99 to just $ 64.99.

Dove promises Valentine Milk Chocolate Candy Hearts – 4 pack ($ 10.13)

Who doesn’t love chocolate? On this Valentine’s Day, Amazon will give you a four-pack of Dove Promises heart-shaped Valentine’s Day chocolates with a clickable coupon that will lower the price from $ 11.92 to $ 10.13.

special offers

Apple AirPods Pro for $ 249 on Amazon.

on Amazon. Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $ 354.99 (44mm for $ 385) on Amazon (list price $ 399).

(44mm for $ 385) on Amazon (list price $ 399). DOVE PROMISE Valentines Milk Chocolate Candy Hearts (pack of 4) for $ 10.13 at Amazon (clip 15% coupon – list price $ 11.92).

at Amazon (clip 15% coupon – list price $ 11.92). Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $ 29.99 at Amazon (list price $ 49.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 49.99). Apple iPad 10.2 ″ 32GB WiFi Tablet for $ 249.99 (128 GB for $ 330) on Amazon (list price $ 329).

(128 GB for $ 330) on Amazon (list price $ 329). Apple iPad Mini 7.9 “64 GB WiFi Tablet for $ 349.99 at Amazon (list price $ 399).

at Amazon (list price $ 399). Kindle 4GB 6 “WiFi eReader with special offers and 3 months Kindle Unlimited for $ 64.99 at Amazon (list price $ 89.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 89.99). Echo Buds Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with Bose Active Noise Reduction for $ 89.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99). Echo Show 5 5.5 ″ Smart Display for $ 64.99 at Amazon (list price $ 89.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 89.99). Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch for $ 149.95 at Amazon (list price $ 199.95).

at Amazon (list price $ 199.95). Fitbit Charge 3 fitness activity tracker for $ 99.95 at Amazon (list price $ 149.95).

at Amazon (list price $ 149.95). HP 14 Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core 14 “Laptop for $ 269 at Walmart (list price $ 469).

at Walmart (list price $ 469). Dell Inspiron 14 5000 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core 14 “1080p 2-in-1 touch laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 499.99 at Dell (use code: LTINSP1452AFF – List price $ 849.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 849.99). Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core gaming desktop with GTX 1660, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive for $ 679.99 at Dell (use code: AWR8420OFF – List price $ 1099.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 1099.99). Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 144Hz gaming laptop with RTX 2070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 1,399.99 at Dell (use code: AW950OFF – List price $ 2349.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 2349.99). EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Black Gaming 6GB GDDR6 graphics card for $ 309.99 at Amazon (list price $ 389.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 389.99). Netgear Nighthawk R7200 AC2100 Smart WLAN Router for $ 79.99 at Walmart (list price $ 179.99).

at Walmart (list price $ 179.99). Audible 4 months membership for $ 7.95 / month at Amazon (only for new subscribers – list price USD 14.95 / month).

Check out more TechBargains offers.

Apple devices

More Apple offerings.

Amazon devices

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $ 29.99 at Amazon (list price $ 49.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 49.99). Echo Show 5 5.5 ″ Smart Display for $ 64.99 at Amazon (list price $ 89.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 89.99). Echo Show 8 8 ″ HD Smart Display for $ 89.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99). Echo Buds Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with Bose Active Noise Reduction for $ 89.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99). Kindle 4GB 6 “WiFi eReader with special offers and 3 months Kindle Unlimited for $ 64.99 at Amazon (list price $ 89.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 89.99). Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6 “Waterproof WiFi eReader with special offers and 3 months Kindle Unlimited for $ 94.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99). Echo Dot with Clock 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $ 39.99 at Amazon (list price $ 59.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 59.99). Echo 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $ 74.99 at Amazon (list price $ 99.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 99.99). Echo Plus 2nd Generation Smart Speaker + Philips Hue Bulb for $ 119.99 at Amazon (list price $ 179.98).

at Amazon (list price $ 179.98). Echo Show 2nd Gen 10 “HD Smart Display + Philips Hue Bulb for $ 179.99 at Amazon (list price $ 259.98).

at Amazon (list price $ 259.98). Audible 4 months membership for $ 7.95 / month at Amazon (only for new subscribers – list price USD 14.95 / month).

More Amazon offers.

electronics

Further offers for electronics and technology.

laptops

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core 14 “1080p 2-in-1 touch laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 499.99 at Dell (use code: LTINSP1452AFF – List price $ 849.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 849.99). Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 144Hz gaming laptop with RTX 2070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 1,399.99 at Dell (use code: AW950OFF – List price $ 2349.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 2349.99). HP 14 Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core 14 “Laptop for $ 269 at Walmart (list price $ 469).

at Walmart (list price $ 469). Dell G3 15 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-Core 15.6 inch 1080p gaming laptop with GTX 1650, 128 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive for $ 599.99 at Dell (list price $ 899.99).

at Dell (list price $ 899.99). Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i3-8145U 13.3 ″ 1080p Laptop for $ 599.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS135AFF – List price $ 899.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 899.99). Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 13.3 “4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – List price $ 1568.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 1568.99). Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 “1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 659.99 at Dell (Select Windows 10 Home – list price $ 828.99).

at Dell (Select Windows 10 Home – list price $ 828.99). Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 “144Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1299.99 at Amazon (list price $ 1599.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 1599.99). Acer Predator Triton 500 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 144Hz G-SYNC gaming laptop with RTX 2080, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1799.99 at Amazon (list price $ 2499.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 2499.99). Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-Core 15.6 “1080p Laptop for $ 850.39 at Dell (list price $ 1099.99).

at Dell (list price $ 1099.99). Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i9-9980HK 8-core 15.6-inch 4K touch laptop with 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 2199.99 at Dell (list price $ 2699.99).

at Dell (list price $ 2699.99). Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Core i3-8145U dual-core 15.6-inch laptop for $ 329 at Walmart (list price $ 449).

at Walmart (list price $ 449). Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core 15.6 “laptop for $ 359 at Walmart (list price $ 499).

at Walmart (list price $ 499). Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th generation Intel i5 12.3 ″ 2736 × 1824 tablet for $ 699 at Amazon (list price $ 899).

at Amazon (list price $ 899). Dell Inspiron 15 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with Radeon RX Vega 10 for $ 606.31 at Dell (list price $ 749.99).

at Dell (list price $ 749.99). Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel Core i3-10110U 10th-Gen 15.6 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $ 489 at Dell (list price $ 855.71).

at Dell (list price $ 855.71). Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i5-10510U Quad-Core 14 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $ 619 at Dell (list price $ 1041.43).

at Dell (list price $ 1041.43). Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation Quad-Core 14 inch 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price $ 1141.43).

at Dell (list price $ 1141.43). Dell Latitude 14 5490 Intel Core i5-8350U quad-core 14-inch Win10 Pro business laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price $ 1837.13).

at Dell (list price $ 1837.13). Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with GTX 1650, 16 GB RAM, Dual Storage for $ 1059 at Dell (list price $ 1927.14).

More offers for laptops.

Desktop computer

Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core gaming desktop with GTX 1660, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive for $ 679.99 at Dell (use code: AWR8420OFF – List price $ 1099.99).

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 1099.99). Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 649 at Dell (list price $ 998.57).

at Dell (list price $ 998.57). Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core compact desktop for $ 439.99 at Dell (list price $ 599.99).

at Dell (list price $ 599.99). Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core tower desktop with 16 GB Intel Optane for $ 633.59 at Dell (list price $ 749.99).

at Dell (list price $ 749.99). Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core gaming desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER OC, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 1645.59 at Dell (list price $ 1869.99).

More offers for desktop PCs.

monitors

Alienware AW3420DW 34 ″ 3440 × 1440 120Hz curved IPS G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $ 949.99 at Dell (list price $ 1499.99).

at Dell (list price $ 1499.99). Samsung CF39M 32 “1080p Curved LED Monitor for $ 149.99 at Walmart (list price $ 249.99).

at Walmart (list price $ 249.99). Dell S3220DGF 32 ″ 2560 × 1440 HDR Curved Gaming Monitor for $ 369.59 at Dell (list price $ 599.99).

at Dell (list price $ 599.99). LG 27UK850-W 27 “4K HDR IPS FreeSync LED Monitor for $ 408.77 at Amazon (list price $ 449.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 449.99). AOC C27G1 27 “1080p 144Hz 1ms curved frameless gaming monitor for $ 173.92 on Amazon (list price $ 189.99).

on Amazon (list price $ 189.99). AOC G2590FX 25 “1080p 144Hz 1ms Frameless Gaming Monitor for $ 149.76 at Amazon (list price $ 204.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 204.99). Dell SE2417HGX 24 “1080p 75Hz 1ms TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $ 99.99 at Dell (list price $ 219.99).

Check out more monitor offers.

TV and home entertainment

More TV offers.

PC components, network and storage

Learn more about storage, network and component offerings.

Headphones, speakers and audio

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones for $ 199.95 at Amazon (list price $ 249.95).

at Amazon (list price $ 249.95). LucidSound LS41 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset for $ 119.49 on Amazon (list price $ 199.99).

on Amazon (list price $ 199.99). Shure SE215 Bluetooth Sound-Isolating Earphones for $ 60 at Amazon (list price $ 102.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 102.99). KEF LS50 Mini Monitor Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) for $ 899.98 at Amazon (list price $ 1299.99).

at Amazon (list price $ 1299.99). Bose Soundlink Revolve + portable bluetooth speaker for $ 239 at Amazon (list price $ 299).

at Amazon (list price $ 299). Bose SoundLink Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker II for $ 99 at Walmart (list price $ 129).

More audio offers.

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: