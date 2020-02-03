Valentine’s Day chocolate, muscle milk, light therapy lamps and more

Best deals of the day Best deals of the day The best deals on the internet, updated daily.

A sweet lunch box, detergent, combination locks and a lap table ensure Monday’s best deals on the internet.

The best technical deals today

February is one of the coldest, darkest months of the year (this is pretty true for San Francisco right now) and if you feel a little down, this Miroco Light Therapy Lamp can help.

In his review, Lev says: “The Micoro lamp is rounded and elegant, making it unobtrusive and downright handy and portable. It is also cheap, the price is a nice focal point between ‘very affordable’ and ‘probably no waste’. “

He says that ‘the Micoro lamp for the winter is what an air conditioner is for the summer. Of course you can live without a life, but would you like that? “

And now Amazon is lowering the price to a low $ 28. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen – and will only last until the end of the day, or sold out.

So pick up yours and literally see the light.

$ 28

From Amazon

From Amazon

Today’s best home offers

If you like to pack lunch instead of dropping $ 10-15 a day, you’re lucky. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $ 10 if you clip the coupon code on the page and the TQ87AVVA code at checkout. This lunch box fits into your entire lunch, plus a few snacks to help you through the entire workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can hold 12 cans or six large bottles.

$ 10

From amazon Use code TQ87AVVA

From amazon Use code TQ87AVVA

Why are you sitting at a boring old desk? You can sit on your comfortable couch and watch TV while you work. Buy a LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $ 20 from Amazon. This lap desk fits on 15.6-inch laptops, tablets from mobile phones or e-readers. It has a tapered memory foam cushion for the stability of your devices and an ergonomic wrist cushion for comfortable typing.

$ 20

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

In the first of what will undoubtedly be a ton of sales revolving around Valentine’s Day, you can now save considerably on a ton of Hershey’s chocolate and other treats. Whether you want huge heart-shaped chocolate, or want some ice breakers in your car for your big day, Amazon has you covered.

Of course this sale only lasts until the end of the day. But I am more sure that we will see a few more of these sales. So no pressure. But it would be great to delete this from the list, right? That is your choice.

$ 7

From Amazon

$ 7

From Amazon

$ 5

From Amazon

$ 5

From Amazon

$ 17

From Amazon

$ 17

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 21

From Amazon

$ 21

From Amazon

Make Jolie Kerr proud and supplement the laundry requirements with today’s Gold Box. Choose from more than a dozen flavors of Tide Pods and other laundry products. Pay attention to clip-on discount coupons for these products to save even more. Prices start at $ 24. Please note that this is a Gold Box, so these write-downs will only last for one day.

$ 24

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 24

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 24

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 24

From Amazon

Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE combination locks for just $ 6 on Amazon. Just use promotion code VMT526RX to get a 35% discount. The slots have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.

$ 6

From amazon Use VMT526RX code

$ 26

From Amazon

The best lifestyle deals today

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories that you can own. And now you can save a lot on a lot of stuff during their Winter Clearance sale. There are of course a large number of sale products to choose from, so go to the main page for all your options.

Good news, adventurers: from today you can save up to 50% on top brands at Backcountry. During their half-yearly sale you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and more. Shop now until the end of this month, but don’t delay filling your shopping cart. All the best stuff is always sold out early, so make sure you get ready before someone else runs out of equipment.

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-pack (vanilla and chocolate) | $ 9 | AmazonGraphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve decided to build muscle in the new year, Amazon has lowered the price for Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now you can get a 12-pack vanilla or chocolate flavor for a low $ 9.

I was surfing last year and Muscle Milk had a stand there. I drank a whole lot that day. Let me tell you that they taste absolutely good. Not good. In fact, a teenager is better than good. That’s probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we have seen, and there is a good chance that it will sell out. So get yours as soon as possible.

Today’s best game offers

Agents, it’s time to clean your glocks and make your domes shine. Hitman 2 is for sale for just $ 15 on both Xbox One and PS4.

In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod emphasized Hitman 2’s “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”

Hitman 2 takes what his predecessor did best and improves it visually and mechanically. It is a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic, depending on who pulls 47 strings. -Riley MacLeod

If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 15

From Amazon

It’s back! Amazon or Walmart are currently selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $ 49. I have spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword and I can tell you that I have been waiting for the Pokemon game. And this is a dollar cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen with these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

$ 49

From Amazon

$ 49

From Amazon

$ 49

From Amazon

$ 49

From Amazon

With excellent noise reduction and great sound quality to start up, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best new technical products of the year and tops the wish list of many people for the holidays.

Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise reduction helps improve sound quality, but does not necessarily have to silence the outside world.

This current price of $ 235 is probably the best we will see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently in reorder, but they will probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better yet, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart in your area with this in stock, price match baby!

$ 235

From Amazon

$ 235

From Amazon

In the meantime, if you read Kinja Deals daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE lighter. You probably also know that we like to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 electric arc lighter is small and it is a baby. Buy it now for $ 6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so cute and has 300 sparks, so you can light those candles 300 times and live your best life.

$ 6

From amazon Use code 3QL3I2S7

$ 6

From amazon Use code 3QL3I2S7

A while ago we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Currently, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is up to $ 8 on Amazon. Thanks to the adjustable function, this brush can work on pets with different fur lengths, with curved edges to remove even the most difficult mats.

$ 8

From Amazon

$ 8

From Amazon

If you are locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you must protect your skin. Olay has a very smart Beard Burn Kit for those of us who have the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those with scratchy beards can also benefit from most of these products. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit for just $ 82 ($ 49 off).

Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz

Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz

Overnight Gel Mask – Hydrating, 1.7 oz

Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 counts

Calming face mist, 3.3 oz

Sensitive tranquilizer, fragrance-free, 6.7 oz

The weather is finally getting cooler and what better way to prepare for a cold winter’s day than wrapping yourself in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year and is for sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs if you use promo code MERINO.

It’s cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even more comfortable when you get a Biddeford heated electric blanket. At the moment, the blue blanket is marked up to $ 20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut-off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62 “x 50”.

Pack your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leakproof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher safe, microwave safe and freezer safe. And they are only $ 14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a big step forward compared to the cheap plastic zippers that you have in the closet.

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 15

From Amazon

If you want to spend the whole day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Currently, Crane & Canopy offers a 40% discount on their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get this pajama for $ 77 if you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.

Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Don’t spend the full price on winter gear when you can get everything for sale for the next big storm. You can currently save up to 60% on original sales prices in Columbia. Simply enter the promotion code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale now runs until 11 February.

The popular Choose What You Pay sale is back and styles are added every day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of products for men and women for 10%, 20% or 30% off the original price.

You have a few days left to shop this sale. You will want to come back for new styles when they are added!

Look, we all have important things to do at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, damn stay home. Don’t make everyone sick! If you have colleagues trying to penetrate and infect the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and protect yourself. Buy a giant jug (well, two) from Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $ 12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon if you click the 10% discount coupon on the Subscribe and save option.

I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it quickly, you can buy a Joseph Joseph microwave rice cooker for $ 12 on Amazon. You can stand next to your microwave (not too close) and during the cooking talk “tasty rice, tasty rice, tasty rice”.

$ 12

From Amazon

$ 12

From Amazon

.