Valentina Shevchenko continued to demonstrate why she is one of the greatest fighters in the game tonight UFC 247, when the flyweight champ crossed pretty much through Katlyn Chookagian.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Round one

Chookagian came under pressure and Shevchenko saw to counter. The latter threatened with some big left lines and both women fired kicks. However, late in the round, Shevchenko scored a takedown. Before the frame ended, Shevchenko opened a large cut with an elbow from above.

Round two

On lap two, Chookagian advanced again and Shevchenko worked on their counters. In the middle of the round, Shevchenko started to kick open before she brought Chookagian back down. Shevchenko worked from the top position for the rest of the round.

Round three

Chookagian was quickly defeated on lap three and Shevchenko moved into a crucifix position. The fight was called after a series of strikes landed. Another dominant win for the champion.

UFC 247 results

Here are the results for UFC 247, which takes place in Houston, Texas.

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian on TKO (punches) R3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams on TKO (punches) R1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic by split decision (29-28, 228-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Trevin defeated Giles. James Krause by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee on unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Kalinn Williams def. Alex Morono on TKO (punches) R1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns on TKO (strikes) R2, 1:41

Youssef defeated Zalal. Austin Lingo on unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Travel Newson def. Domingo Pilarte on TKO (punches) R1, 0:38