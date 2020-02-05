Valentighting: The Dating Trend is ruining your February

If you have a new relationship, Valentine’s Day can be more a source of fear than anything else. Are you going to spend 14 February with someone with whom you have been on five dates or to pretend that the holiday is not taking place? Are you going out to dinner for a chic dinner or are you looking to see if your cooking skills are enough to impress them? Do you get a gift for them? If yes, how much do you spend? Do you choose something romantic, such as a piece of jewelry, or crazy, such as their favorite candy bar?

Well, now there’s something new to worry about: valentighting. This dating trend describes the phenomenon of people dumping their partners at the beginning of February, so they don’t have to spend money on V-Day.

The term was coined last year by Metro UK writer Ellen Scott. She defined it as “the heartbreaking act of dumping someone just before Valentine’s Day because you are too tight to give him a present, write a card or make a fuss. You see? Valentine’s Day plus too much homesickness for a Buy a gift, Valentighting. “

However, it’s not just about the money, it’s more that the threatening pressure of Valentine’s Day makes someone realize that they just don’t like their new S.O. to hold. enough to do the vacation. “A valentine may not be completely committed to a relationship, but it requires Valentine’s Day expectation to make them realize it’s time to end things,” Scott wrote.

Data show that break up around 14 February. In 2014, information designers David McCandless and Lee Byron analyzed the changes in Facebook relationship status and discovered that splits began to rise steadily in January after a low during the winter holidays. They discovered that the divorces at the beginning of February were much more common than those of January, although the annual highs came in March and in November and early December (also known as the ‘Turkey Drop’).

Worth mentioning: if you are interested in the person you recently started with, but you are not ready for a big V-Day party, you don’t have to worry. Instead, communicate your expectations with your new partner. That’s right – talk about it.

Joy Harden Bradford, PhD, a recognized psychologist and owner of Therapy For Black Girls, previously told Refinery29 that you should start a convo about how you feel about the vacation. Say something like, “I know we’ve just started dating, but Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays, and I want to talk about how we’ll celebrate.” Or: “Valentine’s Day is coming and I have never been great in it, but I want to know if it is important to you.”

In general, in a new relationship, it is a good idea to choose a small gift that does not break the bank. “How much can you expect with a partner of one month? Mark the day and acknowledge that we are in this new relationship, “Dr. Bradford said.” It doesn’t have to be extravagant. “Instead of diamonds or an expensive tasting menu, she suggested a funny card, a small bouquet or homemade cookies. You can even bake them together for a fun V-Day date.

