Val Kilmer revealed that he did not want to play “Top Gun” originally

Val Kilmer was approaching to reduce one of his most famous film roles in his entire Hollywood career.

The 60-year-old actor revealed in exclusive excerpts from his new memory, I Am Your Huckleberry, who originally did not want to play in the action film Top Gun.

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

“I didn’t want that part.” I didn’t care about the movie. I wasn’t interested in the story, ”he admitted. “My agent, who also represented Tom Cruise, basically tortured me to at least meet Tony Scott and say he was one of the hottest directors in town.”

Kilmer said he “came looking for a fool or goon” in his audition for the role of LT Tom “Iceman” Kazanski.

“I had excessive gonky Australian shorts in a nauseous green,” the actor reminded. “I read the lines indifferently.” And yet I was surprisingly informed that I had a role. I felt more inflated than inflated. I had to get out of there. “

“The moment I got into the elevator, the director ran after me and slid his arm in to block the door,” Kilmer continued. “Blurred his truth in his British accent:” I know the script is inadequate, but it will be better, Val. Wait until you see these jets. They take your breath away. “”

He also remembered what it was like to work alongside Cruise, portrayed by LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

“From day one, the laser focused on a unique goal: to become the greatest action hero in film history,” said Kilmer about Cruise.

“He was a learning line at night; he spent every hour of awakening perfecting his pieces,” he said. “His determination was admirable.”

Cruise and Kilmer meet in the sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, where they both repeat their respective roles from the original film. The film is about to intervene in theaters on December 23, 2020.

The sequel will also play Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Glen Powell.