Yvon Mercier is accused of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

jpg

The retired RCMP officer who was arrested for a double murder in Val-des-Monts was a senior member of the national police – and a former shooter of the national championship and shooting coach.

During his 37 years with the RCMP, Yvon Mercier was a member of the senior executive committee as a corps sergeant major (CSM).

The position is the oldest most available for a non-commissioned officer. The RCM’s CSM is a member of the commissioner’s office in Ottawa and is responsible for clothing, deportment, ceremonial protocols, and coercive traditions, according to the RCMP website.

“The CSM is also responsible for maintaining a high standard of leadership and accountability among the non-commissioned ranks,” the RCMP website notes.

Mercier, born in Lac Mégantic, Que., Joined the RCMP at the age of 19 and spent many years as an instructor at the National Armed Forces Training Academy in Regina. He retired in 2007.

It was while Mercier was in Saskatchewan that he became a successful competitive kicker. He became the first person to achieve a perfect 200 score in winning the Saskatchewan provincial singles competition in 1986.

“I know I’m shooting well under pressure,” he told an interviewer in the newspaper two years later after winning a gold medal for Saskatchewan Summer Games when shooting with traps.

In 1990 he won the Canadian national championship singles in stair-shooting. He later spent more than 10 years as a coach of the national team and traveled with the Canadian shooting team to Manchester, England for the Commonwealth Games 2002.

The landlord and retired RCMP officer from Val-des-Monts has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder on the death of two tenants whose bodies were found in his burnt-out house.

Mercier, 69, was also accused of one count of arson.

Sgt. Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, said the police continue to investigate the deaths of Céline Labelle and Pierre Dupuis, both in their 50s. It is not yet clear how the two were killed.

Labelle and Dupuis, who had been together for about 10 years, have moved to the house on Mercier Street in recent months, according to family.

Dany Labelle remembers his meter as a loving, caring woman with a big heart that surpassed her small frame. “We love her and we will miss her so much,” he said.

Firefighters were called to the house on Mercier Street at 3.30 pm, just east of Highway 366. Sunday in response to a fire report. The provincial police of Quebec are now investigating the matter in collaboration with the police of MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais.

The RCMP did not respond to a request for comment late on Tuesday.

The body of Céline Labelle was found in the house of Mercier Street that she rented with her partner Pierre Dupuis.

Post media

The body of Pierre Dupuis was found in the house of Mercier Street that he rented with his partner, Céline Labelle.

jpg