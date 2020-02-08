Val Demings, head of the House of Representatives impeachment agency, says Democrats did our job: NPR

Florida Rep. Val Demings compares the impeachment saga with policing. As a former police officer, she says the police will make arrests to stop a threat, regardless of how a court will decide later.

President Trump celebrated his acquittal this week by beating political rivals and firing two officials who told investigators he was involved in the Ukraine scandal.

Trump’s acquittal on Wednesday in the Senate was never really in doubt. And with a poll this week that rated Trump with the highest approval rating of his presidency, the Democrats had to decide whether the impeachment was worth the political cost.

This includes Florida MP Val Demings, one of the seven impeachment officials who argued the case against the president during his Senate trial.

“Was it worth it? It was worth it every day,” she told NPR in an interview on Friday from her Capitol Hill office.

Demings called the Senate vote to acquit the president “disappointing,” but drew an analogy from her previous law enforcement career, saying Democrats were required to pursue the case regardless of the outcome.

“The property managers were the defenders of the constitution,” she says. “And just like when I was a law enforcement officer, when I saw someone breaking the law, I didn’t stop and thought, gosh, what will the judge do? What will the jury do along the way? I did it’s my job to stop this threat and then go to court and represent my case. “

In the end, the Democrats managed to get only one republican vote. This happened when Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he would oppose his party and convict Trump for one of the two impeachment proceedings he was faced with: abuse of power.

“We presented our case. We made our case. The senators have decided not to hold the president accountable for any reason,” said Demings. “If we hadn’t proven our case,” she added, “Mitt Romney would never have been convicted of the president.”

The way for the Democrats

The question for the Democrats is how to proceed. The impeachment officer, MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Told NPR this week that no decisions have been made as to whether the House Democrats will continue President Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine, former Vice President Joe Biden to investigate.

A possible witness is John Bolton. The former national security adviser had offered to testify before the Senate if he was summoned, but the Democrats could not collect enough votes to secure his testimony. All but two Republicans – Romney and Susan Collins from Maine – voted against a request to hear new testimony. This vote took place despite a New York Times report. In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton wrote that Trump had told him that he wanted to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine until the government there was ready to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

When asked why the House Democrats did not summon Bolton himself, Demings again focused on the Senate.

“The Senate had the opportunity for [Bolton] to say, ‘I want to come and just testify in front of you and you. Call me, I’m ready.’ And the Senate chose not to do that. They don’t get any – there are some who want to give them a pass because, like I said, there is this double standard out there, but I don’t give them a pass. “

“We were right to move forward,” she says of the House decision not to summon Bolton. But Demings, who sits on both the Justice and Intelligence Committee, says that a decision on whether to summon Bolton in the coming days “will not be made in my salary bracket.”

In the office of Rep. Val Demings there are challenge coins from various law enforcement agencies. FBI National Academy students receive the yellow stone after a strenuous fitness challenge.

Enforcement of the law

Demings’ long law enforcement career is evident when she speaks. “I’ve seen the effects of good government and good leaders, and I’ve seen the effects of bad government and bad leaders,” she says. Police memorabilia adorn her office, along with photos of Demings and her husband Jerry Demings, both in uniform.

Demings worked for the Orlando Police Department in several departments for 27 years. She worked as an internal affairs commander and examined police officers. She also served as a patrol officer and detective. In 2007, she was named the first female Orlando police chief.

Her work in compiling criminal cases as a police officer is why she chose spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., As the only non-lawyer on the team of the House of Representatives impeachment agency.

“I think these real-world experiences in what I think was a tougher arena where criminal cases were set up, and the speakers wanted and needed it as part of the team,” she says.

Being part of this team could put them in the crosshairs in November. Florida State Senator Joe Gruters, chair of the Florida Republican Party, wrote this week that the Floridians will not forget the role of Demings in this unfortunate chapter in history, and that America will not forget the Democrats’ cynical witch hunt when it voted will box in November. “

The Demings district, which includes parts of Orlando and the surrounding area, is considered the safe seat of the Democrats. She stresses that the prospect of being targeted does not worry her.

“I grew up black and female poor in the south and worked as a law enforcement officer. I mean, I’ve been targeted before because we’re always targeted. And look, I’m a woman of faith. And I know this God I’m up to my side and fear no man because that’s in the scriptures. I am used to being targeted. I will continue to do the best job I can for the people I represent and the people in my district decide. “

Demings also talks about the experience of being greater than just a single choice.

“In fifty years when I believe all impeachers will be dead, I believe that history will look back and smile at the constitutional advocates and the form of government the writers had in mind. And that makes me pretty proud. “

NPR’s Janaya Williams and Tinbete Ermyas produced and edited the audio version of this story.