V Wars Season 2 Release Date I Netflix Plot, Cast, Trailer

It seems that the vampire genre doesn’t stay dead (long)! Ian Somerhalder has just ended his career as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, but is already resorting to Netflix’s new comic adaptation V Wars.

Here’s everything you need to know about season two of the Netflix show …

When is V Wars Season 2 on Netflix?

A release date for season 2 has not yet been fixed, but is expected to be one year after the first season premiered on December 5, 2019. December 2020.

What will happen in V Wars Season 2?

V Wars follows scientist Luther Swann when a virus transforms many of the world’s people, including Swann’s best friend Michael Fayne, into blood-sucking vampires and eventually escalates into a war between the two.

Star Ian Somerhalder told IANS he is looking forward to introducing two new Indian characters next season.

He said, “In season two, we’re going to discover characters we’re really looking forward to.

“There are two amazing Indian characters we are going to put together – a father and a daughter.”

Season 2 is expected to continue to adapt the V Wars comics from which Season 1 has ended. If the series follows the second comic book anthology V Wars: Blood and Fire, an uneasy peace between humans and vampires will be destroyed and the vampire war will conquer the world again.

Definitely expect more Ian Somerhalder, cruel vampire kills, and complicated human-vampire relationships.

Who will be cast in season two of V Wars?

Ian Somerhalder of The Vampire Diaries is named Dr. Luther Swann with Adrian Holmes (19-2, Skyscraper) as vampiric best friend Michael Fayne return to the world of blood-sucking predators.

If they survive a vampire bite in season 1 or stab themselves in the heart, Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoot and Kyle Breitkopf could also return.