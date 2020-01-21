AGT: Champions season 2 continued on Monday evening when the third week of preliminary work began. Judge Simon Cowell was overwhelmed by several incidents on today’s show. The return of dance group V. Unbeatable definitely improved the mood.

This year, ten acts will compete against each other in each preliminary round. Three of them move into the semi-finals, while a Golden Buzzer Act comes straight to the final. Check out the third week’s performances.

Alexa Lauenburger

The 11-year-old dog trainer won the German Got Talent in 2017 and would like to prove that she and her dogs are “the ultimate champions”. Before speaking, she spoke to Heidi Klum in German, with dogs jumping through tires and jumping over each other. Howie Mandel said she was “really a champion”.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

This young violinist survived cancer and reached the AGT top 10 last season after receiving the Golden Summer from Simon Cowell. He called this “the performance of my life”. Tonight, his amazing performance even included substitute dancers. Alesha Dixon praised his “musicality” and Heidi called it “adorable”.

Ben Hart

This magician from Got Talent from the UK said he was ready to impress on the AGT stage. Ben’s act turned rice into water, but the judges were not very impressed. Howie said it “ended up falling” and they weren’t sure if it was over. Alesha said there was an “awkwardness” and Simon compared it to an infomercial.

Freckled sky

This dance project appeared in the 10th season of AGT, but only reached the quarter-finals. They have had some amazing opportunities since then and are now returning to another opportunity. The dancers performed against a digital backdrop. Simon was thrilled and said he didn’t understand and it was “boring”. Alesha called him a “party killer”.

Moses Concas

This harmonica player won the Got Talent in Italy in 2016. He believes he has a chance to win AGT: The Champions with his talent. Simon was not impressed by his performance with beatboxing and background artists. He said it felt like the performance “had never started.”

Golden Summer: V. Unbeatable

This Indian dance group finished fourth at AGT last season. Despite her loss, her country greeted her with support. They have been performed in Las Vegas since then and a film is currently being made about them. Alesha praised her “beautiful, positive energy”. Simon said, “We needed you tonight.” Howie was so impressed that he actually sat on the golden summer for her.

Michael Grimm

This singer won the fifth season of AGT and used his prize money to buy a new house for his grandparents after they lost their home in Hurricane Katrina. He took a step away from fame, but returned for an impressive performance of “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James. Alesha praised the “roughness” of his voice, but Simon didn’t like the choice of songs.

Duo destiny

This pair won Poland’s Got Talent with his hand balancing act. They have performed all over the world, but this is the first time that they have performed in America. They showed some incredible acrobatic movements and even swung from the ceiling. Heidi called it “sexy” and “romantic”. Simon said they were “amazing”. Howie, meanwhile, was obsessed with whether they would marry.

Fast style

This dance crew won Norway’s Got Talent, choreographed for BTS and was even nominated for an MTV VMA. They said they chose a “risky” performance and were thrilled with Howie. He said it couldn’t be compared to other dancers on the show, but Alesha said it was “completely different”.

Miki Dark

This fearsome magician competed against Germany’s Got Talent. Tonight, he put Heidi and Terry Crews on stage for a terrible routine that included a knife and a photo of Simon Cowell. “Thank you for not killing me,” said Heidi. Simon criticized her for shouting so much during the performance.

Results of the third round of the “AGT Champions”

The super fans have selected two acts to enter the semi-finals, along with a Judges’ Choice Act. The Superfan poll started tonight Duo destiny and Tyler Butler-Figueroawhile the judge decided to sit down Alexa Lauenburger by. V. unbeatableIn the meantime it goes straight to the final.