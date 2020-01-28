UW-Whitewater plans layoffs to cut budget by $ 12 million

CLOSE

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is studying potential layoffs following a “drastic” drop in enrollment this fall, which resulted in nearly 500 fewer students than the fall of the previous year.

Chancellor Dwight Watson, entering his second semester at the head of the university, wrote in a campus-wide letter that the university’s budget will need to be cut by $ 12 million over the next two years to compensate for the loss of schooling income.

Enrollment at UW-Whitewater has now decreased by 8% in the past three years. In the fall of 2016, the university peaked at 12,628 students, compared to 11,586 last fall.

This gap translates into $ 11 million less in revenue for the university, wrote Watson, a loss that the campus’s once solid reserve funds can’t keep up with.

“I need you to understand that to meet our budgetary needs, we will be doing a combination of non-renewals of contracts, shorter appointment times and layoffs,” wrote Watson.

David Simmons, who chairs the university’s faculty senate, said Watson made it clear in a meeting with faculty senate leaders on Monday that his letter was intended to start a conversation and that he was open to collaboration to find savings. He said the faculty plans to spell out what the impact of the losses would mean on the academic side of the university.

“Academics are what universities do,” said Simmons. “You can use whatever measure you want, but it is. Two-thirds of this reduction will come from academic affairs and there is no way around the effects that will have on our academic mission, period. final.”

UW-Whitewater is far from being the only Wisconsin campus, public or private, with budgetary problems linked to enrollment trends.

Two years ago, UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced a $ 9.5 million budget gap and budget cuts, which recently resulted in an early retirement offer to cut the university by some 70 staff and faculty, Leavitt said on Wisconsin public radio last month.

In April, UW-Stevens Point avoided following a controversial plan to cut six majors in liberal arts, including history, as the university shrank more than 130 faculty and staff positions over the years. last six years.

And even Marquette Private University undertook a 2.5% reduction in faculty and staff when it laid off 24 staff and left another 50 vacancies in what University President Michael Lovell described as a response to the enrollment forecast. The decision troubled teachers and students, who questioned the timing and transparency of the cuts.

In Whitewater, the size of the university’s freshman class continues to shrink – from a peak of 2,220 in the fall of 2016 to 1812 this school year, according to the university’s Office of Institutional Research and Planning .

Watson noted progress in student recruitment, including an “increase in applications and admissions”. The university hired an enrollment consultant, Ruffalo Noel Levitz LLC, in the spring of 2018 to guide enrollment and recruitment efforts. A university spokesperson said on Monday that the amount paid by UW-Whitewater to the company was not immediately available.

The university focuses in particular on serving more disabled students, for whom it is already well known, and Latin students.

“I know this is a campus that cares deeply about our students and our mission to serve, and as we harness this dedication to UW-Whitewater, we will overcome these challenges,” said Watson.

Still according to Watson, the cuts could include changes to some employee benefits, hiring limits and even the testing of a program that allows employees to take voluntary leave without pay.

