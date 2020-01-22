UW welcomes Mae Jemison, first woman of color in space for MLK Day

CLOSE Buy a photo

Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space, gives a talk on “Looking Up” during the celebration of UW-Madison MLK Day in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday January 21, 2020. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

When she was 8, Mae Jemison watched the world’s first astronauts venture into space and asked, “What if the aliens only see these guys and think that everyone on Earth is a white man with cut hair? “

Decades later, Jemison would resolve this dilemma on her own by becoming the first woman of color to go into space.

The astronaut, entrepreneur, dancer, educator and doctor spoke Tuesday for Martin Luther King Day at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jemison explained to the standing crowd of all ages the importance of finding his talent, doing his part, and making the daring do what he thought was right.

“No one could explain to me why the women were not in space,” said Jemison. “I was totally surprised that there was a way that I could be the first woman of color in the world to enter space. How could it be, when I know all the brilliant women who were there before me?”

Jemison also spoke of the need for representation on a campus where students are struggling with issues of representation, diversity, inclusion and equity, like many others across the country.

Jemison said that various perspectives are important because of the power that scientists have to create and shape the world. The same chemicals that propel fireworks also propel bullets, she said, and the two were from different spirits.

“Your views make such a difference,” said Jemison.

Jemison recalled his childhood in south Chicago before the 1960s, a decade marked by the momentum of the civil rights movement and the space race. She remembered the riots after the assassination of Martin Luther King and the launch of Sputnik.

Jemison developed a passion and admiration for science at an early age, fueled by family and even the science fiction show “Star Trek”. She spent time looking up at the sky wondering what children on the other side of the world saw.

“Every little child comes out of the fall excited about the world around them,” she said.

Jemison enrolled at Stanford University at 16. She obtained degrees in chemical engineering and African American studies before moving to Cornell University for her medical doctorate. She practiced medicine in a Cambodian refugee camp and was a military doctor in the Peace Corps in West Africa.

Jemison spent nearly eight days aboard the space shuttle Endeavor in September 1992, recording 126 Earth orbits in his role as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s first mission specialist, conducting experiments in materials science, life sciences and human adaptation to weightlessness.

A crowd of over 1,000 hears Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space, give a talk on “Looking Up” during the celebration of UW-Madison MLK Day in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday, January 21 2020. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Jemison said she never questioned her ability to go into space. She said that she faced people who doubted her or questioned her intelligence but who never stopped her. She encouraged her listeners to go through life brazenly to honor King’s life.

“When I think of Martin Luther King, I think of attitude and daring,” said Jemison.

Thinking back to his childhood fandom, Jemison became the first real astronaut to appear on “Star Trek”, in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

But she also channels her passion for space exploration in real life, as director of 100 Year Starship, a non-profit government-funded initiative that aims to allow humanity to travel beyond our solar system over the next 100 years while improving life on Earth. at the same time, including ethnicity, geography and disciplines.

And the 100 Year Starship mission also touches close to home, said Jemison. The challenges that humanity will face when traveling to another star – food, human behavior, speed, weather – reflect the challenges of the future of the planet.

“It pushes us beyond anything we can do,” she said.

Dr. Mae Jemison in space. (Photo: National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

This is the fourth year that UW-Madison has organized a Martin Luther King Day celebration. Gabe Javier, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, identity and inclusion, said that Jemison’s story shows people that they can be different in life. He said that the response to his invitation was strong.

“So many people came over and said,” She’s my role model as a person of color in STEM, “said Javier.” I had friends sending me pictures of their children’s baby books that contained Dr. Jemison. We have elders who say, “I’m flying to see Dr. Jemison. She’s my role model.” “

The speech of the astronaut comes following a scandal concerning a return video made by students which showed almost no student of color. The incident made the headlines in the national newspapers and sparked conversations about representation at the university.

In her opening speech, Chancellor Rebecca Blank acknowledged that the university still has work to do, a concept that Javier reiterated.

“It is not the only thing we do and we cannot pretend to think that an MLK observer will” make things right “,” he said. “But I think we need to have a diversity of voices and experiences and the means and people to interact, because ultimately, we want these coherent and meaningful experiences that will help increase their impact.”

Jemison said his advice to students wishing to enter science is to think about the importance of having a place at the table, but also to ask, “What do we do with our place at the table?”

Mae Jemison (Photo: NASA)

When she made her eight-day trip to space, she took objects that represented people and organizations that would not have been discussed before: a flag for Spelman College, a historically black university; an article by Alpha Kappa Alpha, a sorority founded by African-American students from Howard University; a poster of ballet dancer Judith Jamison performing the dance “Cry”; a statue of the Bundu women’s society in Sierra Leone; a certificate for Chicago public school students for success in math and science.

She gave three pieces of advice to women and students of color: know that they belong, don’t be intimidated by people who act like they know more, and don’t feel the need to be the “best.”

“You have every right to be there,” she said. “You have all the talents and the potential. Know it.”

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.

