UW releases documents related to the decision not to renew the former President Nichols’ contract

Laurie Nichols (thanks to the University of Wyoming)

CASPER, Wyo – The Board of Trustees of the University of Wyoming decided in 2019 not to renew the contract of former President Laurie Nichols.

In January 2020, the Albany District Court ordered the university to grant public access to the documents relating to the bankruptcy trustee’s decision.

Governor Mark Gordon in September 2019 called for transparency because the university is looking for a new long-term president who calls the “high turnover” of UW’s top leadership “uncomfortable.”

UW Vice President for Finance and Administration Neil Theobald acts as acting president until the trustees elect a new president.

UW said on January 31 that they will not appeal the decision of the court. The university has shared the following statement by the Executive Board:

The Board of Trustees of the University of Wyoming strives to act consistently in the best interest of the university, the state of Wyoming and its residents, and all employees of the university. Our dedication to the latter usually requires that we maintain the confidentiality of personnel matters. We strive to respect the privacy of our faculty and employees. In March 2019, when the board opted not to renew President Nichols’ contract, we followed the usual confidentiality practices.

The court has now ordered the university to make certain documentation concerning the action of the board public. Although we always try to find a sensitive balance between the required transparency of a government-funded institution and the rights of employees to privacy, we accept the directions of the court.

At the beginning of 2019, the Executive Board was informed of two cases in which university staff members made reports regarding President Nichols to human resources. We kept an employment agency to conduct preliminary interviews and investigations. The company reported that the resulting study identified multiple individual accounts or perspectives of a similar and consistent nature. College community members who came forward were promised that UW would try to maintain confidentiality if possible – another factor in our decision not to elaborate on the circumstances of the Nichols presidency conclusion and the relevant private documentation hold.

Under the unique circumstances of this case, the court has now obliged us to change that practice with regard to this specific issue, and we expect that the court will release that documentation with names and identification data edited upon the dissolution of its protection order .

Although the Board of Governors continues to believe that a policy of confidentiality in personnel matters is most respectful for university employees, both current and former, we are convinced that the material demonstrates that our decision not to renew President Nichols’ contract is a wise judgment and in the best interest of the University of Wyoming and its people.

YOUR Board of Trustees