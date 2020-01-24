UW Regent Gerald Whitburn Immediately Resigns

CLOSE Buy a photo

Gerald Whitburn, Regent of the University of Wisconsin (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Gerald Whitburn, who served on the University of Wisconsin’s board of directors for almost 10 years for two terms, resigned Thursday with immediate effect.

“Nothing lasts forever,” Whitburn said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have an excellent card and the UW system continues to improve more and more.”

Whitburn is the retired President and Chief Operating Officer of Church Mutual Insurance Co., which is based in his hometown Merrill. He served on the cabinet of Governor Tommy Thompson as secretary of labor for Wisconsin and later as secretary of health and social services. He also spent six years working in the United States Senate.

Whitburn chaired the audit committee of the board and also served on the executive committee, education and student discipline and other student appeal committees. He is one of the oldest regents on the board of directors and has been twice appointed by Governor Scott Walker.

“Regent Gerald Whitburn’s commitment to his role as regent was extraordinary, and his passion and experience will be missed by those who served with him,” said regent president Andrew Petersen in a statement. “Gerald Whitburn is an official who has always championed Wisconsin. Students and the integrity of public higher education.

Whitburn received his BA in Political Science and History from UW-Oshkosh and an MA in Political Science from UW-Madison. He also studied business at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania.

“I thank Gerald Whitburn for his services to Wisconsin,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Being regent is difficult and important work, and he has always managed it with dignity and decency. We will miss him in the Council of Regents. “

