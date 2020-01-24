UW-Platteville students exposed to viral hot spot but not sick so far

CLOSE

Six students from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, all of whom were recently in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, are being monitored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – although none have shown signs of respiratory disease.

The students, including two residents of Wuhan, arrived on Tuesday at the Platteville campus, according to a university spokesperson. Residents of Wuhan were tested for coronavirus – which made 575 people sick and killed 17 worldwide – when they arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The six students live together in a university residence on campus and take their temperature regularly – mostly themselves. Symptoms of the new virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Students are neither quarantined nor isolated, said Paul Erickson, campus communications director. He said all six are exchange students from outside the country. He did not know where the four students who were not residents of Wuhan came from.

Erickson said authorities at UW-Platteville have been in contact with the CDC and the Grant County health department and are following national and international health guidelines regarding the disease.

So far, only one case of coronavirus has been identified in the United States, in Washington State. However, health officials in Wisconsin and across the country are already preparing for more possible cases.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services hosted a webinar to provide general information about the virus and advice to local and tribal health officials across the state.

The webinar included instructions on how to manage people who have traveled to the affected area of ​​China but do not have symptoms, but also specific instructions for the isolation of patients who have symptoms.

Mary Beth Graham, medical director of infection prevention and control at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin, said that a lot remains unknown about coronavirus, and therefore the guidelines may change by a week. to the other.

“I’m more concerned about the flu than the coronavirus at this point,” said Graham, explaining that the flu vaccination rate in Wisconsin is around 38%, well below the CDC target for 70%. In a typical flu season, less than one-tenth of one percent of infected patients die from the disease.

Graham said that what is unusual in patients with the new coronavirus is that they develop pneumonia and have difficulty breathing. She said respiratory secretions would be used to test for possible cases.

The Milwaukee health department declined to comment on the specific preparations underway for the coronavirus, returning the questions to the state.

However, Paul Biedrzycki, the city’s former director of disease control and environmental health, said local officials should send alerts to hospitals and acute care facilities so staff are on the lookout for cases. respiratory disease involving recent visitors to Wuhan or other countries. affected areas.

Biedrzycki, who retired from the city’s health department in 2017, said officials should also ensure that the public receives clear messages about the level of emergency involving the virus and the precautions to be taken for it. prevent infection.

He warned that other coronaviruses that started in animals and spread to people, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), surfaced far from the United States and “arrived on our shores much faster provided that”.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses; the main four are common in the United States, causing cold symptoms in the nose and throat.

There are also coronaviruses that are found mainly in animals, including camels, cats, and bats.

Although rare, some coronaviruses found mainly in animals cross the species barrier and infect humans.

Health investigators believe that the current epidemic started in a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, suggesting that the disease has passed from animals to humans at first.

However, health officials have now identified patients with the disease who had no contact with the Wuhan market, a sign that the disease can also spread from person to person.

Graham, at Froedtert and Medical College, pointed out that important questions remain unanswered about the new coronavirus. Investigators still do not know which animal was the main reservoir for the virus. The tank can harbor a virus without getting injured.

The question of what standard treatment to provide to patients infected with the new coronavirus is also unanswered.

Graham and others have said that the best things people can do to protect themselves from the virus right now is to wash their hands frequently and avoid people who cough and show symptoms of illness.

