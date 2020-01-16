UW-Madison Malaysian graduate delivers introductory viral speech

CLOSE

The speech by Lisa Kamal, a UW graduate and principal student at the start of the winter ceremony, went viral. The ceremony was held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on December 15, 2019. (Photo: Bryce Richter, University of Wisconsin-Madison)

When Lisa Kamal got on stage in front of the winter class of 7,300 students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she stopped, took a deep breath, and started singing.

“Raise a drink to freedom, raise us all a drink, telling the story of today.”

Her performance of a song from the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” drew applause from the audience. But Kamal, a graduate of a major in geology and geophysics, may have sung as much as she did for her audience, just as she did so many other times during her studies.

“My hopeful first year started college with big dreams,” said Kamal. “I wanted to make the most of my time here, because like Hamilton, there are a million things I haven’t done.”

In her first year, listening to and memorizing “Hamilton” became Kamal’s coping mechanism and she struggled with burnout and a lack of motivation that almost made her quit.

“The truth was that all I wanted was to sleep all the time,” said Kamal.

She went through, in part, listening and memorizing a musical that spoke to her: the story of an immigrant and an orphan who rose beyond his circumstances to help train and to shape a nation. She sang it while traveling to and from class, at bus stops and everywhere else.

In the month following his speech – a poignant meditation on belonging, resilience, diversity, mental health and kindness to yourself – the video went viral, garnering 3.5 million views across several social media platforms and lots of attention, especially from home. country of Malaysia.

She even had a cry on Twitter from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical, himself. (Yes, you should be jealous.)

Kamal shared the difficulties she encountered at school: homesickness, high expectations and stress, feelings of helplessness and low motivation. She threw herself into school, but ended up chasing after stimulus activities that aroused little passion or interest.

“As students, we juggle a lot on our plates,” said Kamal. “We juggle our studies, our relationships with friends and family and in my case, most of them were abroad, separated by a time difference of 14 hours.”

“Most importantly, we are working to promise a great future for ourselves. While I carried the expectations of many, the heaviest were mine. When I did not meet them, the person who told me the most disappointed was myself. “

Kamal, an international student, attended UW-Madison on a full scholarship from an oil and gas company owned by the Malaysian government. Kamal had never even been to Wisconsin before coming to UW-Madison, said Provost Karl Scholz during his presentation, and she fully embraced the experience, excelling in her lessons and working with the Association of Malaysian students to spread cultural awareness and commit to rewarding – winning research.

She eventually found support at the university’s counseling center, as well as her teachers, family and friends. She is now back in Malaysia, where she will spend five years fulfilling her professional engagement in the company that awarded her the scholarship.

Kamal reminded his peers to celebrate their achievements while learning about the challenges and “dark times” that shaped them.

“There are daily human experiences that add weight and substance to this certificate that you are about to receive,” she said. “Every sacrifice, every energy that you draw from yourself every morning. Even if all you managed to do was get rid of the bare minimum, you are here today. You graduated today and I am proud to you. I’m extremely proud of you. “

