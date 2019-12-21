UVU Basketball: Long Beach State glides over Wolverines, 68-65

Loading...

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Colin Slater and Michael Carter III scored 15 points each and Long Beach State finished a five-game skid with a 68-65 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Slater and Carter matched 3 straight for a 66-62 lead, but Utah Valley closed at 66-65 with TJ Washington's triple with 26 seconds. Carter made two free throws with 11 seconds remaining and Washington 3 with 1 second to exit.

Jordan Roberts scored 10 points and Chance Hunter caught nine rebounds for the 49ers (4-9). Joshua Morgan and Drew Cobb had seven boards each.

Isaiah White scored 22 points with seven rebounds for Utah Valley (5-9). Brandon Averette added 17 points with five assists and Emmanuel Olojakpoke had seven rebounds.

Washington, who led the Wolverines in scoring for the match with 14 points per game, scored just five points in 2 of 11 shots.

Long Beach State faces Seattle on the road on Monday. Utah Valley will face Antelope Valley at home next Saturday.