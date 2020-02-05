Utes closes a strong recruitment class with more signatories

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah completed its recruitment efforts in 2020 by adding five players to what may be the best class in program history. The Utes, who have won two consecutive Pac-12 South titles, reach the wave of success when it comes to recruits – to reach most of things during the early signing period of last month.

“Our net is now cast fairly broadly. We have boys from all over the country. But more than anything, we are able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high-profile schools, ”said coach Kyle Whittingham, Utah. “If you look at our recruits and their offers, we beat some very good schools – schools where we could not have been in conversation six or seven years ago.”

The five additions on Wednesday include cornerback Faybian Marks (George Ranch HS, Texas), linebacker Jeremy Mercier (Gila River JC, Arizona), quarterback Cooper Justice (Lakeridge HS, Oregon), defending lineman Keanu Tanuvasa (Mission Viejo HS, California) and defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby HS, Idaho).

Prior to the traditional National Signing Day, the Utes secured signatures from quarterback Jake Bentley (South Carolina), defensive lineman Xavier Carlton (Juan Diego HS), linebacker Graham Faloona (Southlake Carroll HS, Texas), defensive lineman Van Fillinger (Corner Canyon HS) ) linebacker Sione Fotu (Bingham HS); attacking lineman Alex Harrison (Viewmont HS), descending Ty Jordan (West Mesquite HS, Texas), attacking lineman Years Kump (Herriman HS), security Kamo’i Latu (St. Louis HS, Hawaii), cornerback Kenzel Lawler (Eleanor Roosevelt HS , California), attacking lineman Hunter Lotulelei (Highland HS), attacking lineman Solatoa Moea’i (Punahou HS, Hawaii), broad receiver Connor O’Toole (La Cueva HS, New Mexico), broad receiver Money Parks (Aledo HS, Texas) ), cornerback Clark Phillips III (La Habra HS, California), defending lineman Taniela Pututau (Cottonwood HS), defending lineman Tennessee Pututau (East HS), safety Ben Renfro (Magnolia HS, Texas), safety Nate Ritchie (Lone Peak HS) , cornerback Caine Savage (Western HS, California), defending lineman Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku HS, Hawaii) and defending lineman Tyler Wegis (San Juan Hills HS, California).

“We feel really good about the class,” Whittingham said. “We have a large number of in-state athletes this year. We have signed five of the six best athletes in the state, and when you combine that with four returned missionaries from the state, nine of the 25 scholarships awarded go to players in Utah. You are not going to keep them all at home, that is not realistic, but we think that we have really done very well this year by keeping many of them in a position. “

Whittingham noted that the Utes also successfully recruited players from Texas, California, and Hawaii – as well as Alabama, Arizona, New Mexico, and Oregon this year.

“The class is heavy first year – we only took one junior college player – so we are building the freshman numbers,” he continued. “We will have 35 freshmen at trade shows for this fall, which is by far the most since I’ve been here in Utah.”

The Utes, Whittingham explained, have a lot of young talent in the program. He said that 53 or 54 of the players on the stock exchange will be freshmen or sophomores.

“So many new faces that you will see this year,” he said.

ADDITIONAL POINTS: Utah kicks off spring ball on March 2 … Whittingham said Bentley, Lotulelei, Phillips, Taniela Pututau, Tennessee Pututau, Renro and Vimahi are already enrolled in school and in the program. Savage is expected to join the mix soon. … Former quarterback Jason Shelley is expected to remain safe, a position switch that was made late last season. … Whittingham said that nine Utes have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. … If the numbers get a little low, Whittingham said the spring game scheduled for April 11 could be a modified version.