Utah's Pac-12 invitation, Jerry Sloan's farewell and BYU's declaration of independence made the 2010s a sporting decade to remember

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Considering that a decade is 10 years, who said journalists can't do math? – It is interesting that the most influential sporting moments of the 2010s in Utah occurred in a relatively short period in the first part of that period of time.

Remember when a rough and sandy blue-necked workhorse used to train Utah Jazz?

Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan is flanked by Phil Johnson, left, and Greg Miller when he announces his resignation after being the Jazz's head coach since 1988 on Thursday, February 10, 2011 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Believe it or not, it's been almost nine years since Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan directed the traffic and barked orders from the bank. Nine years. Sloan resigned surprisingly on February 10, 2011, after a brilliant 23-year career, placing the franchise that was so successful under him: two final races, 19 playoff appearances, 13 seasons of 50 wins, on a new road that nobody foresaw (including the exchange of Deron Williams less than two weeks later).

Ian Thomsen of Sports Illustrated described it as well as anyone: “First Jerry Sloan leaves, now Williams is sent away. For two decades we knew who the Utah Jazz were and what they represented as a franchise. Now we and they can have no idea.

Eight years later, we have a better idea, but since then it has been a journey, including a 25-win season and two surprise appearances in the second round playoffs.

Do you remember when Utah and BYU were not only archrivals, but also enemies of the conference and, sorry, readers dressed in blue, when the cougars used to occasionally beat the Utes in football?

That tangled relationship changed for the better, some might argue that it changed for the worse, on June 17, 2010, when the Pac-10 Conference invited Utah to its expansion party with Colorado. The Utes and the Buffaloes started playing in the new Pac-12 in the 2011-12 season.

AND BYU?

BYU A.D. Tom Holmoe smiles while answering questions after announcing that BYU became independent in football and joined the WCC for other sports, as well as his contract with ESPN. Wednesday, September 1, 2010.

Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

After the rumor mill moved away (momentarily) from inclusion in the Big 12 Conference, the Cougars decided to forge their own path. Like Utah, they left the Mountain West Conference in the past, but BYU declared its independence in football on September 1, 2010 and began to play its own schedule with its own TV deal centered on ESPN / BYUtv in the fall of 2011. BYU joined the West Coast Conference for most of its other sports.

Nothing has been the same since then.

And things have continued to evolve for the three most prominent sports programs in the state.

Sloan's departure paved the way for a decade of changes for the Jazz. Williams, his franchise player, was quickly fired to New Jersey shortly after playing a role in the game of the dear 23-year-old coach. Not long afterwards, long-time general manager Kevin O & # 39; Connor handed Dennis Lindsey the reins in August 2012. The new Jazz general manager separated from Sloan's protected and replacement, Tyrone Corbin, and hired his own guy, the well traveled Quin Snyder. .

Acquiring Snyder, whose rich pedigree of basketball includes a lot of Duke along with stops around the world, Jazz reached gold twice as Denver exploded in search of potential nuggets. The first theft of a Lindsey deal with Denver came in 2013 and gave the team a cornerstone of the franchise in the 7-foot French center 1 Rudy Gobert, who has become the most stingy defender in the world after falling to the number 27 (does it sound familiar?) in the first round

Four years later, the Jazz were lucky enough to enter another pillar of the franchise to complement the Stifle Tower. The moment could not have been more ideal either. Extremely athletic Donovan Mitchell shot himself in the hearts of Jazz fans just when the Utah NBA community had been devastated. That same summer, the damn July 4, 2017 (or blessed, according to his point of view), Gordon Hayward ran to Boston and took the tender care of his university coach, Brad Stevens, leaving Utah (very momentarily) without a experienced talent goal scorer.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dips the ball during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mitchell broke into the scene and reassured the hearts of Jazz fans after Hayward had broken them, a player who had become an All-Star in front of a fanatic's eyes for seven years.

And here the completely restructured Jazz are at the end of the decade, as powerful of the Western Conference as they were at the end of the ugh Aughts with D-Will and Sloan at the helm. Even better, his coach is just over 50 years old and his best players have not yet reached the top of their careers and want to stay in Utah to win championships together.

Imagine for a moment, however, that Sloan does not quit mid-season after having an argument during the Chicago Bulls game against Williams, that his faithful partner Phil Johnson replaces him at the end of that season or the next, that the Jazz no & # 39; Do not get rid of the talented but unhappy All-Star shipowner (Williams), that the Tyrone Corbin reconstruction project never happens, or at least not until years later, and that O & # 39; Connor decides to extend his career a little more with his Old-school friends and Dennis Lindsey remain in San Antonio. Jazz fans can now be grumpy about some big French guy who blocks a lot of his shots and may be envious that someone else has hooked on a high-flying dump, an explosive scorer and a good guy from Louisville. They may not have burned, thrown, donated or stored their No. 20 shirts either.

On the grid, Utah suffered some years of shortage in the Pac-12, while Ute coach Kyle Whittingham and former athletic director Dr. Chris Hill tried to raise their soccer program to a level of Power Five in all aspects, from the depth of the list to the elite facilities. Good consistent results.

The fact that Utah went from a team that fought with three consecutive losing seasons in the Pac-12 game to become a conference power that has won at least a part of the South Division three times and has been in consecutive championship games It is a testament to Whittingham's dedication and push.

In the early years, Utah's rivals liked to call it Pac-10.2, jokingly trying to degrade the Utes and Buffs. Utah has improved its game and its status to the point that it is now a pigskin power, and not simply due to a once in a decade run. Talent, work effort, consistency and results, even if they are not always perfect (see: Pac-12 Championship game), are only expected.

Another thing that is expected?

Beating BYU

Utah linebacker Francis Bernard (13) runs in an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Although the Utes entered the decade after losing three of four to their southern rival, Utah has now achieved nine consecutive victories over BYU. The games are usually scathing, but they have all gone the way of the Utes during the last decade.

Unfortunately for BYU, those results face-to-face with its biggest rival offer tangible evidence that the marquee sport for these two institutions that were tied to the hip for a long time before Pac-12 picked up Swoop & Co. Not to say that pumas will never beat the Utes on the grid, of course. But Utah now has Power Five funds, not to mention talent, which gives the Salt Lake City school founded by the name of Provo University a great advantage in the future.

The fact that they were in the contention of the College Football Playoff and Rose Bowl until the last moment and that there is now some disappointment in Ute Nation because Utah is in the Alamo Bowl, considered one of the best bowling out of the bowling of the Year Day Again, it shows how far they have come.

BYU, who has struggled to boost his performance in recent years, has to work for coach Kalani Sitake, who replaced the successful but peculiar Bronco Mendenhall in 2016 after he went to Virginia. The Cougars seem more visible sometimes with their independent schedule and television agreement than the Utes buried in the Pac-12 network, often located on one of the ESPN channels, but for now that is one of the only advantages BYU has About his brothers To the north.

BYU can only expect things to change in a positive direction in the 2020s as they did for the Utes in the 2010s.

Former BYU football head coach, LaVell Edwards, at BYU in Provo, Utah, on August 16, 2010. The legendary coach passed away on December 29, 2016.

Keith Johnson, Deseret News

The most difficult time for BYU football, and perhaps for all Utah sports, was the death of legendary coach and human being LaVell Edwards on December 29, 2016. Another iconic coach Ladell Andersen, who trained the Cougars, Aggies , Utah Stars (ABA) and Utes (assistant), died exactly three years later.

Others who died included the Utah state star and NFL Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen (2010), golf legend Billy Casper (2015), boxing pioneer Gene Fullmer (2015), the champion Rodeo and Hall of Famer Lewis Feild (2016) and Olympic gold medalist Steve Holcomb (2017).

In addition, Rocky Mountain Raceways ended its career in 2018, while Miller Motorsports Park changed its focus in 2015 from hosting a variety of motor racing competitions to a corporate event facility.

The Utes basketball program, on the other hand, has not had the same success as its football counterparts in recent years. But since replacing the now Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen at the beginning of the decade at The Hill, former Jazz striker Larry Krystkowiak has had some bright spots interspersed with some weak years in the Pac-12. The Runnin & # 39; Utes, which have been decimated by transfers in recent years, are in a positive direction with a list full of young runnin & # 39 ;.

At least, the Utes, who start two sophomores and three freshmen, broke the Kentucky curse by beating the Wildcats for the first time in 43 years during their 9-3 calendar outside the conference. That was a fun way to end (we'll let you forget the San Diego state debacle) a decade that included an appearance of Sweet 16 (2015), a NIT championship game (2018) and three consecutive first-round selections at Delon Wright (20, 2015), Jakob Poeltl (ninth, 2016) and Kyle Kuzma (27, 2017). Now the Utes only need to make the NCAA Tournament a habit after only making two appearances in the Big Dance throughout the decade.

Jimmer Fredette of BYU, right, throws a shot against J.J. O & # 39; Brien of the University of Utah. Brigham Young University plays against the University of Utah in NCAA men's basketball in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, January 11, 2011.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

The 2010s would be incomplete without taking a walk through the part of the memory lane that presents the fever phenomenon known as Jimmermania. That swept the nation in the first half of the decade when bodyguard Jimmer Fredette surprised viewers with a propensity to throw shots from many behind the 3-point line and put many points on the scoreboard for the benefit of BYU (ask New Mexico, which yielded 52 points, and Utah, which saw it drop a Huntsman Center 47 record in 2011). The Jimmer, as he often referred to, became a cultural sports icon, even receiving funny shouts from Kevin Durant, who tweeted that he was "the best scorer in the world" and then the United States. President Barack Obama, who attributed Cougar's great success for being "incredible."

The suspension of Big Man Brandon Davies diverted BYU's hopes in Jimmer's last season, which ended in Sweet 16. The Cougars were regulars in the NCAA in the first half of the 2010s, but new coach Mark Pope has the challenge of getting the WCC school team (which often plays the third violin in a two-violin conference to Gonzaga and St. Mary's) on the March Madness scene again for the first time since 2015. Pope, of course, He replaced Dave Rose, who retired after a period of 15 years. That included 14 consecutive seasons of more than 20 wins and a successful fight against cancer.

Although Fredette never took the NBA by storm, as he did with the NCAA, the G-League, China and Europe, a Utah hoopster of his time has become one of the elite bases in the world. Shipowner Damian Lillard averaged 24.5 points in his senior season at Weber State on the way to becoming the No. 6 general pick of the 2012 draft and Rookie of the Year 2013. He has averaged 23.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Portland Trail Blazers and has been named an NBA All-Star four times.

Jimmer was fun. Give me was the future.

On the other hand, Tony Finau of West High (world number 16 golf player), former Utah state soccer player Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks All-Pro Security), Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City (twice World Figure Skating Champion) and former BYU Runner Jared Ward (first American finalist in the New York marathon) can make a similar statement in their respective sports.

Sports fans on Twitter were asked to share their opinions on the most defining moments in Utah sports in the last decade:

“Bronco leaving for UVA. "Watershed moment for BYU in a bad way." – @clarkamundson

“Game 3 OKC was the game of the decade for me. Just the fact that the Jazz return to the playoffs without Hayward, get an emerging star and get a great victory at home. That crowd was wild. ”- @ Dustin_Jensen1

"There is no doubt that Utah entering the PAC10 / 12 is probably the defining sporting moment for both Utah and BYU. Has something been such a disruptive force in the history of university sports in Utah?" – @UteBeliever

“Is there a decisive moment for Utah basketball? I think the lack of decisive moments was the defining factor. So, maybe hire Larry K and pay ridiculous sums of money just to re-hire him to reward mediocrity. ”- @UteBeliever

Utah Utes center Jakob Poeltl (42) tries to shoot while Duke Blue Devils center Chase Jeter (2) defends him during the first half of the Ameritas Insurance Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Saturday, December 19, 2015.

"I would say that for basketball it would be: Making the Sweet 16 for the umpteenth consecutive decade. Defeating Duke at Madison Square Garden. Having players recruited in the first round for 3 consecutive years. Finally beating Kentucky with one of the youngest teams of the nation. ”- @PapaSmurfUTE

"USU football: The Potato Bowl 2012 and WAC Title. USU Hoops: CMM registration season and tournament title in the first year of Craig Smith with No. 8 in the NCAA tournament. Jazz: Ricky Rubio triple playoff double vs Thunder. ”- @EarlofHemsley

“UTAH: Join PAC-12. BYU: Jimmermania. JAZZ: Sloan giving up. ”- @josherwalla

"Jimmer is the only decisive moment of the BYU decade." – @ BYU2NFL

"Joe Johnson's game winner against Clippers, G Hayward leaving … @spidadmitchell making us forget GH,

The emergence of @ rudygobert27 as the defender of the free world and the gift wrapping of @nuggets and sending us our core that will one day bring a Chip (championship) to Utah. "- @jmorrisihl

"My SUU selections:

—Finally entering the Big Sky, then winning the conference soccer title twice / making the first 3 playoff appearances in the history of the school

—Cam Levins wins the national 5K and 10K titles before going to the Olympics.

—UU gym outperforms UCLA defending champions in the competition. ” – @cwilliamsKSL

“Losing Hayward, who quickly followed Donovan Mitchell as a star. You play the playoff conversation several times and reach two conference title games in a row. ”- @ gothedistance49

Utah State Aggies runner Kerwynn Williams (25) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in Logan on Saturday, November 24, 2012. USU beat Idaho and won the WAC championship.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

"Utah State won the WAC in 2012 and began building a culture of winning football in a place that has been historically horrible." – @BradenTClark

"BYU: The announcement of independence or that Bronco goes to UVA (could go in any direction). Utah: Pac-12. USU: beating BYU in 2010. Jazz: turning to the draft ….. Enes Kanter." – @ natedub9

"The emergence of Weber State football as a powerful national FCS program with Jay Hill in the lead has to be there." – @jeff_criddle

"Donovan Mitchell tells OKC fans that we'll see each other next year and then send them to pack to prove it's true." – @gubihero

"For BYU, they are Jimmer and Hail Marys in a row." – @ Cswagdaddy47

"The state of Utah was the last in the CMM preseason in 2018 and won the conference and got its best seed in the Big Dance." – @fobby

"Hiring Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder." – @ Quinnurp7

"This is my best version of the decade: Joe Williams was the best runner at his best this decade. (Zack) Moss had the best race, but nobody dominated like Williams' last season." – @ MrMonsta913

“The exchange of Deron Williams / resignation of Jerry Sloan. That was the beginning of a completely new era of jazz basketball. ”- @ bward_34

"We could also look back one day on the confidence of Jazz's legacy in 2017 as the most important moment of the decade." – @kevinlarue

Weber State Wildcats defensive tackle Montana Grizzlies, runner Marcus Knight (21) during the quarterfinals of the FCS at Stewart Stadium in Ogden on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

"Definitely have @weberstatefb reaching the semifinals in the #FBS but also making them rank so high for many years. Also make them win 3 great ships from the sky! Some historical years for WSU football." – @kodbeags

"Taysom v. Texas". – @kirnski

“Utah joins the Pac-12. State of Utah joining the MWC. BYU becomes independent. These changes have completely remodeled the last escape of university football (essentially professional) in the state. "- @danlalli

“The Utah Pac-12 decision affected all college sports in this state. BYU has steadily declined. ”- @ sportstats1

"The resurgence of Aggie basketball". – @ ScottMuir2

"That time BYU beat Utes football … wait." – @ Dave78Christens

“Mitchell's writing for Jazz. I haven't been following the university scene long enough to answer it. Probably the last season of (Nick) Rhyming for RSL. "- ClarksonWRLD

"I think (Donovan) Mitchell won the Slam Dunk contest (which I know makes no sense), but this helped raise him to a legitimate name in the NBA." – @ bradyp81