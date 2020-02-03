Utahns were divided about how Trump deals with Iran

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahns are divided on how President Donald Trump dealt with Iran last month, putting the country on the brink of war.

And last week Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, a resolution emphasizing that the current license to use military forces did not provide legal justification for war with Iran.

Curtis said that the nearly 20-year consent of Congress does not cover acts against Iran.

“From this point of view, Congress should re-visit the (Authorization for the Use of Military Forces) and hold a thoughtful, two-part discussion about how to best address this issue to address current and future threats against the United States ,” he said.

The Curtis resolution comes after the Democratic-controlled House last week passed legislation to revoke the 2002 war authorization that the Trump government used as a legal basis to kill General Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander. The House also voted to block funds for the use of any military power in or against Iran without a declaration of war, a new authorization or a national emergency. Both measures usually went along party lines.

The Trump government claimed that disabling Soleimani had prevented attacks on additional US targets, following attacks on US troops and the US embassy in Baghdad

Iran took revenge with rocket attacks on two military bases that housed US troops in Iraq. Trump responded with economic sanctions instead of military violence.

A new Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics survey shows that 28% of Utahns consider the situation as bad by the president, while 24% said it was excellent. Another 23% rated it good, 16% reasonable and 9% were unsure.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen interviewed 1,017 registered voters in Utah from January 15-22. The poll has an error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Democrats in the poll expressed strong opinions against Trump’s actions, with 67% being bad and 14% being reasonable. Among the Republicans, 41% said it was excellent and 30% good.

The House also adopted a non-binding resolution in early January to limit Trump’s ability to use military force against Iran. All four congressmen from Utah – including the only democrat of the state, Rep. Ben McAdams – voted against it.

Members of the Utah delegation expressed relief that the US and Iran were not waging war and said that Trump was reluctant to deal with the situation.

Sen. Mike Mike, R-Utah, reacted most strongly to the drone attack that killed Soleimani and called the government briefing about the attack the worst he saw. He said the US should not engage in further hostilities with Iran without approval from the Congress or a declaration of war.

Lee also said he would support Democratic Senator Tim Kaine’s resolution to prevent an unauthorized war with Iran. Kaine, from Virginia, also has legislation to revoke the 1991 and 2002 Iraqi war authorizations.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he would not vote for Kaine’s resolution because it sends the wrong message and undermines US deterrence in Iran.