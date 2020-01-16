Utahns Begs Senators To Guarantee Fair Trial For Removal

SALT LAKE CITY – About 70 people gathered outside the Wallace F. Bennett federal building to rally Utah senators to fight for a “full and fair” removal trial Thursday evening.

Some waved signs while lining the street and displayed American flags against the darkening sky. A man stood on top of a trash can, shaking a canvas sign in front of passing cars.

It was the end of a series of events throughout the day, as Utahns joined members of national organizations for a prayer breakfast and a press conference as part of a campaign. awareness in more than half a dozen states coinciding with the opening by the Senate of the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. House directors read the charges against Trump Thursday morning in the Senate. As the day unfolded, United States Republicans, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, vowed to “render justice impartial” throughout the impeachment trial.

Protesters in downtown Salt Lake City urged senators to ensure that the trial is fair and complete.

People gather at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 16, 2020 for a full and fair recall trial of President Donald Trump. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

“We really want the two senators here, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, to stand up today and realize that there is noise in their condition and when they turn on the television, it’s everyone’s their community, “said MoveOn organizer Mikael Huffman. “All of their constituents from all walks of life ask them and tell them that it is important to them. It is important for them to stand up at this very moment to show us that our values ​​have not been forgotten. ”

MoveOn is the organization responsible for organizing the event in Utah as well as other gatherings that will take place on Thursday in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Huffman said MoveOn has recognized that Utah is unique and made up of different faiths. Members of the organization asked residents to help them find community members whose voices are particularly impactful and have something to say centered on the importance of a full and fair trial. They connected with Mormon Women for Ethical Government and also did a loop in Vote Common Good, a bipartisan Christian organization that is currently making its way across the country and advocates for increased love in politics.

“We talked about getting people of different faiths to talk so that we can give an image that doesn’t matter what your faith is, whether it’s led by God or whether it’s led by the universe” said Huffman, pointing to an overflowing room. with people before the press conference. “If you look in this room, there is someone from all walks of life. I think it really shows that this is not just a political issue – it is a social one. It is a question of democracy and the people deserve to be heard. ”

Participants grabbed glossy black signs saying “Don’t let Trump pick up #FairTrial” as they stood behind the microphone during the press conference.

An orange bus lined one end of the square with the Vote Common Good slogan: “Faith, Hope and Love for Change on Election Day.”

Vote Common Good began its journey across the United States outside the White House on January 2. Members plan to visit all states before April 3 and arrived by bus last night, said executive director Doug Pagitt. He said the group was striving to keep politicians on a pledge of love and called on voters to stay “deep in their faith” and end the Trump administration on election day.

“In the tradition of democracy in the United States, truth and justice are the foundation. So whether you ask for the truth of your faith tradition or whether you ask for the truth of your commitment to this country, the truth must be sought. We believe the truth can only be found in the context of a full and fair trial, “said Pagitt.

Catherine Eslinger, co-chair of the Utah chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, said the group wanted a full and fair dismissal trial because it believed the only way to heal the nation was the truth.

She stressed the non-partisan nature of this desire and appointed two other members of the organization who were accompanying her: a registered Republican and a registered Democrat. Emphasizing that this is a social problem, not a political one, Eslinger said that she was a member of the United Utah Party.

Samir Selmanozic, with Vote Common Good, waves an American flag as he and others gather at the Wallace F. Bennett federal building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 16, 2020, for a trial for the complete and fair dismissal of President Donald Trump . Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Neca Allgood, one of the members who accompanied Eslinger, said that the organization had personally delivered over 1,000 letters to members of Congress in the past week. These letters, she said, are from individuals in 42 states and are personal, pleading with senators to do their “sworn duty” to hold an impartial trial.

Ermiya Fanaeian, LGBTQ and gun violence activist, echoed the desire of Utah senators to lobby.

“The House and the Senate have a responsibility to the people of the United States. The House has fulfilled its duty to the American people by removing President Trump. But now is the time for the Senate to continue the impeachment trial, “said Fanaeian.

Dressed in a long white dress and scarf, the principal of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, Lisa Halverson, wore a suffragette outfit to symbolize her belief that American votes are important and, as such, no one should interfere with the elections.

“Here, 100 years later, we have to defend our vote again, say” No, a foreign government cannot interfere in our elections “and especially should not be invited by our leaders who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect us. Said Halverson.