Utahn accused of robbery and vandalism at Logan temple

SALT LAKE CITY – A Smithfield man accused of breaking into the Logan Utah Temple on the morning of Christmas Eve, supposedly because he was alone, now faces criminal charges.

Peter Abraham Ambrose, 34, was charged Thursday in District 1 Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony and robbery, a third-degree felony.

Peter Abraham Ambrose

Cache County Jail

Ambrose is accused of breaking into the historic Logan Temple, Utah, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, just before 3:30 a.m. on December 24, using an ax to break the glass at one of the main doors, according to police. .

Inside the temple, officers found "a broken ax through a mirror and attached to the wall," multiple damaged or torn wall paintings, damaged plants and curtains, and fire extinguisher residues "throughout the floor and furniture The fire extinguisher was found crashed into a vent in a door, ”the police wrote in an affidavit of reservation.

The damage was estimated at $ 5,000.

Officers searched the temple for several hours but did not find Ambrose. However, about 30 minutes after their departure, temple employees discovered Ambrose hiding in a closed room. The police returned to the temple and arrested him.

Ambrose was taken to the police headquarters to be interviewed. He told detectives he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn't see his children, and because "he can't get any LDS girl to go out with him," according to police.

Ambrose was arrested last year for disorderly conduct investigation at an Instacare clinic, according to court records.

In 2016, Ambrose was convicted of criminal conduct for another incident that happened at the Logan temple. In that case, police say Ambrose was on the temple grounds, outside the building, making threatening statements to others, and also claiming he had nothing to lose.

The Logan Temple, Utah, was dedicated for the first time on May 17, 1884. It was the second temple the church built after the Mormon pioneers settled in the territory of Utah.

The temple was open Thursday, according to a church spokesman.