Utah Women's Basketball: Utes Soars in the Fourth Quarter in a Loss to UCLA # 8

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah held firm with UCLA # 8 for three quarters. The Utes had led to the points in the third quarter and showed they could play with one of the best teams in the country. Then everything went south in a hurry.

The Bruins showed why they were among the top 10 teams in the country, and the Utes withered in a fourth quarter that was entirely controlled by UCLA. The Bruins dominated Utes 35-12 in the final period and torched the defense of Utah, leaving the Utes reeling. UCLA had 81% on the field and 85.7% on a 3-point field in fourth place as the Bruins turned the quarter into shooting exposure in an 84-54 victory over the Utes Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

“They sort of took control of this fourth quarter,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts.

After Dru Gylten made a pair of free throws with three minutes remaining in the third quarter that extended the Utes’ lead to 41-38, the Bruins continued their final game of the game, an 18-1 run that took the Utah three-point competition leads UCLA with a 56-42 lead with eight minutes to go. The Bruins dominated Utah 46-15 2:57 left in the third quarter until the end of the game. UCLA couldn’t be missed, and Utah couldn’t buy a bucket.

“Once they had a 10, 11 point lead, they relaxed a bit and the rim got a little bigger for them. They got a 10-point and 11-point lead, which is why I called this time-out to start the fourth quarter, “said Roberts. “We have become tight. It was just a collision of this. “

Grid view

Utah Utes guard Kiana Moore (0) catches the ball as UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne (20) moves to remove it during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Ola Makurat (35) goes to the hoop in front of the UCLA Bruins’ guard Lindsey Corsaro (4) during the match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Daneesha Provo (23) leaps to avoid a loose ball during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The UCLA Bruins cheer as they lead the Utah Utes in the closing moments of the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10), forward Lola Pendande (12) and forward Andrea Torres (3) sit on the bench while the Utes drags the UCLA Bruins in the final moments of the match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

UCLA Bruins goalkeeper Charisma Osborne (20) shoots in a rebound between Utah Utes forward Andrea Torres (3) and guard Niyah Becker (14) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utu Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) walks past UCLA Bruins guard Kiara Jefferson (3) during the match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Daneesha Provo (23) goes to the hoop against UCLA Bruins guard Natalie Chou (23) during the match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Lola Pendande (12) sets him up during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah athletics director Mark Harlan presents a ball to head coach Lynne Roberts commemorating his 300th win before the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts receives a balloon commemorating his 300th win before the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Lola Pendande (12) and UCLA Bruins guard Japreece Dean (24) fall on UCLA Bruins guards Chantel Horvat (0) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Brynna Maxwell (11) and forward Andrea Torres (3) celebrate after scoring as the Utes lead the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Niyah Becker (14) and UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne (20) fall to the field during the match at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts watches the action as the Utes follow the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Michaela Onyenwere and Charisma Osborne led the way for the Bruins, with Onyenwere scoring 18 points and Osborne scoring 17. Natalie Chou added 14 points to the bench. Julie Brosseau punctuated Utah with 10 points.

The two teams started slowly on the field in the first quarter, Utah shooting just 27% of the field in the opening period, while UCLA shot 35%. The Utes stayed with the Bruins throughout the quarter and even took a one-point lead over a 3-point pointer from Brosseau, but UCLA responded with an 8-0 run to end the quarter to create a seven point advantage before the second quarter. .

After the Bruins extended their lead to 11 points in the second quarter, the Utes returned to the game, reducing the UCLA lead to just four points over an Anna Makurat to 3 points with 6:36 left in the first half, but the Bruins closed with an 11-6 round, crowned by a Chou layup, to head to the locker room at half time with a 34-25 lead.

The Utes opened the third quarter 11-0 in the first 4:18 of the period to take a 36-34 lead. Andrea Torres scored six of those 11 points and got the first five points in the third quarter. Lola Pendande contributed three points during the race and Maurane Corbin crowned it all with a lay-up. The Utes drove and fought back and forth with the Bruins for much of the quarter, but Utah went into a goalie drought late in the period and UCLA continued its course huge.

Roberts and UCLA head coach Cori Close see Utah as a program on the verge of breakthrough.

Close paid the young Utah team’s compliments after the game.

“I really thank their young team and Lynne Roberts for the work they do. I knew they would go out to fight. They remind me a lot when we started with such a young group. I really think she’s going to make it a special program here, ”said Close.

Roberts believes his program is near and that the revolutionary game of Utah is upon us.

“We’re here. It’s the same message I’ve been saying this week. We and Colorado have the hardest start to the conference we play with (# 3 Oregon State # 2 Oregon and No. 8 UCLA), “said Roberts.” We have to keep cutting. At some point, we will have our revolutionary game. “