Utah woman rescued from fire by police

LAYTON – A woman was rescued from a house fire early Sunday morning with the help of police who arrived, said firefighters.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., a resident of 2780 E. Summerwood Drive called 911 after waking up to the smell of smoke and realizing that her basement was on fire, said Layton Fire Battalion chief Jason Cook.

Two other occupants were able to escape from the home, but the woman was lost in smoke, said Layton police officer Mitchell Porter.

Porter was among the first to come home to help.

A house fire in Layton is pictured on Sunday January 12, 2020. Layton Fire Department

“When I arrived, there were people outside who informed me that the woman on the phone was still inside the house. Flames and smoke came out of the house. So at that time, we knew there was always someone on the phone with a dispatch inside, so we had to get her out, ”Porter recalls Sunday afternoon.

To try to get inside, Porter tried the front door, but thick smoke prevented entry. He went to a back window, broke it, and called the woman inside. She heard his voice and that of the other officers and followed them to the window.

“It was really smoky, I couldn’t really get into the window because of the amount of smoke. I couldn’t see what I was doing. And because we had voice contact, we just let her speak to us, ”said Porter.

“Once I got his hand, I was a bit finished by that time, so other officers who had responded at that time came and pulled me out of the window, and the ‘came out of the window,’ said Porter.

During the rescue attempt, he said, “nothing was going through my mind, I was just trying to get someone out of this house.”

Porter quickly diverted credit for helping to save the woman.

“I was just doing a job. Other officers pulled me out of the window. If they didn’t show up and didn’t help me, I couldn’t have done anything, ”he said.

Another officer transported the woman in an ambulance and she was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused significant damage, said Cook. He had no cost estimate. The cause was undetermined.

Layton police officer Cody Bowman, who also assisted in the rescue, said he was surprised that the woman was able to escape through the window.

“He looked small at the time,” he said. “With all the smoke coming out, I was surprised that she spoke to us, to be honest. When she reached out, we said, “Don’t let go of her hand … because if you let go of her hand, we could lose her,” he recalls.

“It was a relief. It was a major relief, ”said Bowman when the woman’s hand reached out to them.

According to Porter, when you can’t see or breathe through smoke, it’s easy to get lost in your own home.

“She had become disoriented, and that is why the calls were so important that she was able to find a way out thanks to us,” he said.

“Remember, if you already have smoke or something in your house, leave the house as soon as possible. Find any exit. There is no reason to stay inside a house once you smell smoke, and it creates a dangerous situation for police and firefighters, “added Porter.