Utah woman in stabbing investigation arrested twice on same day

WESTERN JORDAN – West Jordanian woman arrested over weekend for allegedly stabbing man repeatedly in domestic violence incident was detained again after returning home after being released from detention Salt Lake County jail hours later, police said.

Sherrie Perea, 55, was arrested on Sunday for investigating a serious assault causing serious injury. West Jordanian police first learned of the alleged attack when called to Jordan Valley hospital where a 26-year-old man was receiving treatment for being stabbed “repeatedly with multiple knives, “according to a police booking affidavit.

“The victim was stabbed in the chest, abdomen and shoulder, and the doctors determined that he would need surgery for his injuries,” said the affidavit.

Perea and the man live together and are in a relationship, the affidavit says. Police went to their home in western Jordan where they “found corroborative evidence such as fresh blood, broken items and clothing with holes corresponding to the victim’s puncture wounds”.

Later that night, after Perea was released from prison, she returned home despite a protection order against her, according to a second booking report.

“She said it was her house and that she was cleared while the victim was still in the hospital,” said the affidavit.

Perea was again jailed for investigating a breach of a protection order.

According to court records, she was convicted of assault for crime in 2016.

You can find help for people in violent relationships by contacting the YWCA’s Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the national confidential domestic violence phone line at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.