Utah Utes: Tyler Huntley makes his way in the company of Alex Smith, Brian Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY – The special seasons have been accompanied by an extraordinary senior quarterback game at the University of Utah.

– In 2004, Alex Smith became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy while driving Utah to a 12-0 season and a Fiesta Bowl championship. The Mountain West Conference Player of the Year passed for 2,952 yards with 32 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He hastened for 631 yards and 10 scores.

– In 2008, Brian Johnson led the Utes to a 13-0 season and a victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Johnson, who was named the most prominent player in the game, culminated his career as the most winning starter (26-7) in the team's history. In his senior year, he threw for 2,972 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

– In 2019, Tyler Huntley guided Utah to its second consecutive Pac-12 South title and a ranking of University football Playoffs (No. 5). Its completion percentage (73.7) is among the national leaders. The first team honoree in the entire conference has 2,966 aerial yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns.

While Huntley prepares for his last game with the Utes, the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday in San Antonio against Texas, the former Florida prep star made his way into the conversation when it comes to leaving the show on a high note as They did Smith and Johnson.

"It's hard to compare. Not all quarterbacks have the same style, etc.," said Utah quarterback Kyle Whittingham. "But now I tell you it has been amazing this year."

Huntley led the Utes to eight straight wins at one point and helped them enter the national playoff discussion. It was even mentioned in the Heisman Trophy talk.

While praising Huntley's leadership and the record of wins and losses, Whittingham said the team captain twice exceeded the expectations of most people abroad.

"I can't say enough good things," Whittingham said. "I hate making comparisons, but he lives up to Brian and Alex and the very talented people that have passed through here."

The return of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who left the program after the Sugar Bowl victory, proved to be critical. Ludwig and Huntley proved to be a good combination.

“He connected with him. I guess that's the best word I can use. (They) connected directly from the door. Tyler believes in Andy. Andy believes in Tyler, ”Whittingham said. "Tyler clung to every word, principle, philosophy that Andy brought to the table for him and assimilated it and simply put it into action."

Huntley has started all 13 games and ranks sixth nationally in the ESPN Total QBR system, generating strong consideration for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as well as for the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards. He heads the Pac-12 in percentage of completion, pass efficiency, yards per finish and yards per pass attempt.

The Utes have a 24-8 record with Huntley as the starter. Such numbers, Ludwig acknowledged, place him in the same class as Smith and Johnson.

"I agree with that," Ludwig said. "He has had a sensational senior season, an excellent career and we are trying to finish it the right way."

Ludwig describes his relationship with Huntley as very professional.

“The young man is motivated and focused. He wants to be a great player. (He) doesn't say much in the meeting room, but his eyes are burning when you're talking, "Ludwig said." He does a great job of preparation. I think he appreciates the way we prepare the game plan and discuss the details of each play. He does a good job recording it. ”

