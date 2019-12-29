Utah Utes Soccer: QB hierarchical order for Alamo Bowl is backed by Drew Lisk, Cameron Rising third string

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig gave some clarity to the quarterback's situation for the Alamo Bowl. The news filled the gaps between starter Tyler Huntley, Jason Shelley's backup movement to the defense and the Texas Cameron Rising transfer eligible to play.

Ludwig announced that Rising is the third in the depth table.

"Drew Lisk will be quarterback quarterback. Cam Rising has been in red jersey mode for most of the season, being eligible here in December for bowl practices," Ludwig said. “He has represented predominantly with the scout team for most of the year. He has not had a great exposure to the Utes offensive system in terms of taking real repetitions. So it will be the third quarterback in this soccer game. "

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had good things to say about his former teammate.

“Cam is a great guy and I really miss having him around. It's really great that we can get back together and see each other again, "Ehlinger said." Having him on the premises every day was always fun being around him. He's a hard worker, a great guy, so I think it's really cool that let's have the opportunity to meet again and I'm eager to know what you can do later in your university career.

Ehlinger didn't know that Rising could play in the Alamo Bowl, saying "it would be amazing" if he saw action. "I hope he does."

Huntley's graduation and Shelley's change to safety has opened the door to a competition between Rising and South Carolina's graduation transfer, Jake Bentley, for the initial job next season.

Ehlinger is confident that the Utes are getting a good one in Rising.

"Absolutely. A great quarterback and a great person," he said.

When asked why Rising is so good in the field, Ehlinger said the sophomore has "a really special arm." In addition, he continued, Rising can "move" in the running game.

"Her athletic ability and then her precision and the strength of her arm do a very good job of placing the ball in places where the catchers can go looking for it," said Ehlinger.