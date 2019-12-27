Utah Utes Soccer: Kyle Whittingham wins the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Award

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – On Friday, Kyle Whittingham added some hardware to his trophy showcase, as the veteran Utah head coach was named winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year.

The prize is awarded annually to the main coach of college football "whose program incorporates the three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity of the prize, while being successful in the field of play throughout the season."

Whittingham, who has a 131-63 overall record in 15 years as head coach of the Utes, led Utah to an 11-2 record and the Pac-12 South title in 2019. The Utes will play Texas in the Alamo Bowl next Tuesday.

Other 2019 Dodd Trophy finalists included P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, Ed Orgeron of LSU, Matt Rhule of Baylor and Dabo Swinney of Clemson.

Whittingham was named a Coach for Region 5 of the American Football Coaches Association earlier this season. He was also recognized by the AFCA and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards Committee as National Coach of the Year in 2008, when Whittingham led his Utes to a 13-0 record, Associated Press No. 2 National Final and a victory. of Sugar Bowl over Alabama.

However, success in the field only tells half the story for the winner of the Dodd Trophy.

Under Whittingham's tutelage, four Utes obtained academic appointments from all over America and 269 academic awards from all conferences since he assumed the position of coach in 2005. The NCAA also recognized the Utah program for having several Academic Progress Report qualifications of several years in the top 10% of all athletic teams in the country since 2014-19, including a perfect one-year APR score of 1,000 in 2017-18.

Whittingham has also played a key role in helping current and former student athletes with the creation of the Ute Academy, which prioritizes personal and professional development.

This is the second time a Utah-based coach wins the Dodd Trophy. Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards won the award in 1979 in his fourth year of existence.