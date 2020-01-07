Utah Utes Plans To Use More Bench As Pac-12 Basketball Season Heats Up

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Timmy Allen is such a valuable player for the Utah basketball team – he leads the team by both scoring and bouncing – he rarely gets off the ground. In two Pac-12 games last week, he was absent for a total of one minute and 19 seconds while playing the entire Oregon State game and 38 minutes and 41 seconds from the ‘Oregon. For the season, Allen ranks second in Pac-12 in minutes played with an average of 34.41 per game.

He is not the only Ute to play many minutes. Against Oregon, Both Gach played 38 minutes after playing 35 against Oregon State. Rylan Jones went over 35 against Oregon State 31-over against Oregon, sitting for the last seven minutes of the first half due to serious issues. Riley Battin played 34 and 31 minutes, respectively, in both games.

The big minutes are not going to continue, at least that’s the plan according to coach Larry Krystkowiak. He wants to develop and use more players off the bench as the season progresses and matches become more frequent.

“Without a doubt in my mind, we’re going to have to engage our bench further and it’s going to be on me in some ways and it’s going to be on these guys,” said Krystkowiak. “We had this discussion at a meeting yesterday that it is a two-way street, this confidence and this belief. We cannot play three or four guys 30 to 35 minutes per game and we expect to cross the storm through this conference, so we’re trying to encourage the guys to step up and simplify things for them. We’ll see what happens this week. “

The first two guys off the bench were freshmen Mikael Jantunen and Jaxon Brenchley, while another freshman, Lahat Thioune, played at the backup center. These three players average 21.2, 15.8 and 11.7 minutes per game, respectively, while playing in each game.

But after that, the backup minutes were spotty. The transfer of JC Alfonso Plummer, who was to pose a 3-point threat to the Utes, only played 11.2 minutes per game, but missed four games and had only nine total seconds from last weekend.

Regarding Plummer, Krystkowiak said, “I just think we have thrown him a lot offensively and defensively and it has been a challenge. We had some internal discussions with him and are trying to end up on the same page. We’re going to need him. ”

The Utes have plenty of time to train this week with the next game, which will not arrive until Sunday in Colorado, and hope that two more guys will be ready for action as the Pac-12 is in full swing.

Krystkowiak said, “Instead of rotating eight guys, I wish I had nine or 10.” Two others who might see more action are 7-foot-4 rookie Matt Van Komen and first-year goalkeeper Eli Ballstaedt.

UTE NOTES: Utes moved up to 48th in last NET ranking … Allen leads Pac-12 scoring at 21.14 and seventh in rebound at 7.86 … Jones ranks fifth in league in assists at 4 , 92 … Despite their day off Saturday, the Utes still lead the Pac-12 in percentage of free throws at 75.1%. However, no Utes ranks individually in the top 10 fouls with Allen 12th at 77.2% and Battin 13th at 76.6% … Jones would be No. 2 at 87.9% but did not minimum number to qualify … Jones ranks 4th in percentage of 3 points at 46.0 with Brenchley 13th at 40.5% … Utah is still No. 3 in the league on the rebound margin at 5, 29, but much of that is the plus-40 advantage of winning over Mississippi Valley State … After playing in Colorado on Sunday afternoon, the Utes will have a quick turnaround with a game in Arizona the following Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.