Utah Utes high-flying season is punished at the end

SAN ANTONIO – Technically speaking, the Utah Utes won what amounted to eight consecutive championship games during the 2019 season. After losing to USC in their first Pac-12 game, they ended up needing to win all their remaining contests, against the state of Washington, the state of Oregon, the state of Arizona, California, Washington, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado, to reach the game conference championship.

Utah did what was necessary, beating the opposition by a huge margin of 308-76 during the race. The streak took the Utes to new heights in the era of college football playoffs. They ascended to number 5 in the penultimate ranking, a place out of a place in the national semifinals. The increase also led to a second consecutive Pac-12 South championship.

Everything was fine and the Utes were sailing. The PPC and statistical success at the national level were discussed in both offense and defense.

Utah's participation in the unofficial championship games was impressive.

However, things changed when contests really counted. The Utes dropped a 22-point decision to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. He was followed with a 38-10 loss to Texas without qualifying in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said it was "a very disappointing end to a very good season." Utes in 11th place, he scored, won 11 games, the third in the team's history and the best since joining Pac-12 in 2011.

"When you judge all the work throughout the season, these guys accomplished some very good things," said Whittingham, who added that this is not how they wanted to send the older adults. "But the last two football matches that we beat, they beat us, so we have to solve our problems: get back to work, improve, keep improving in all areas."

Consecutive setbacks to end the year, something that Utah (11-3) has now done two seasons in a row, continued a run of hesitant Pac-12 finalists in their bowl games.

Utah's commitment to a breakthrough was hampered by a slow start on the offensive. The Utes remained goalless in the first half. They lost 10-0 at halftime, achieving only 127 yards of total offense and only seven first attempts.

"We just couldn't find the rhythm," said Moss, who explained that they wanted to soften Texas with the running game and make the Longhorns pay for the amount of blitzing they were doing.

Whittingham also acknowledged that the pressure was not handled as it should be by the Utes.

Meanwhile, Texas responded with 185 yards of offense in the first two quarters. The Longhorns scored on a 29-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker less than five minutes from the game and then on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Collin Johnson early in the second quarter.

The situation worsened for Utah in the third quarter. Texas added an 11-yard scoring hit from Ehlinger to Keaontay Ingram before the Utes managed to put points on the board.

Grid view

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham crosses the field after the Utes defeat 38-10 at the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) has his feet ripped under him by Texas Longhorns defender Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) and linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate after firing Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second half of Valero Alamo Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December. 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sportsmanship Trophy after Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) cannot find the pass in the end zone while being defended by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah runner Utes Zack Moss (2) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Anthony Cook (4) and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (40) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas , on Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) tries to reach Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while blocked by offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (68) during the first half of Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns runner Kirk Johnson (28), stiff linebacker for Utah Utes Quinn Fabrizio (25) on his way to the end zone during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Utah Utes defender Terrell Burgess (26) also defended himself on the play. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A ball for Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is knocked down from Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (11) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Uki Leki Fotu (99) fights one block from Texas Longhorns Cade Brewer (80) tight end during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry (28) intercepts a ball intended for the Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A pair of Utah Utes fans applaud in the stands during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes take the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

With a score of 17-0, Utah's initial score came on a 32-yard field goal by Jadon Redding with 4:58 remaining in the fourth. He failed to influence the momentum much. Texas responded with another touchdown, from a 6-yard run by Ehlinger, to take a 24-3 lead in the last 15 minutes.

The Utes gave 100 yards and seven first attempts in the third quarter, but the fourth opened with promise. Utah scored a touchdown on a 4-yard pitch from Tyler Huntley to Demari Simpkins with 11:34 remaining.

The Longhorns, however, responded with another TD to maintain their cushioning. They limited a 75-yard course with a 15-yard connection from Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay. Less than a minute later, with 7:54 to play, Ingram traveled 49 yards for a touchdown to close all the scores in the game.

Texas finished with 438 yards of offense. Ehlinger threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way. The most valuable player in the attacking game also ran for 73 yards and a score.

"It's a shame that we haven't finished stronger. No one is happy in our locker room," Whittingham said. “We all feel disappointed, but, as I said, it is the time of the year in which you judge everything and then step back, keep things in perspective and understand what you have achieved and what your deficiencies are. and what you need to work in the future. "

During the winning streak of eight Utah games, Huntley noted that the Utes played with great confidence.

"We were focused and as the year began to suffer injuries and things that changed our schedules in the way we prepare and stuff," he said. "And I feel that this last game took more vacations than really preparing for a game, and that really came and bit us in the butt."

Moss added that he couldn't really point out what was going so well when the Utes won eight straight games. The difference between then and how things ended is difficult to identify. Injuries and things like that came into play.

"I am not going to sit here and make excuses about what was the difference between this and that," Moss said. "But it was whatever it was."

Another senior defensive end, Bradlee Anae, explained that it was not easy to maintain a winning streak week after week.

"We had our foot on the accelerator pedal and we just took it off towards the end," Anae said. "I think that's what it was, in terms of intensity, (on) both sides of the ball."

Whittingham added another variable to the equation.

"It would be disrespectful not to point out that Oregon and Texas are two really good soccer teams." They had a lot to do with what happened in the last two games, ”he said. "We don't play our best, but Oregon is a tremendous team and Texas could be the best 7-5 team in the country, at least in terms of talent."