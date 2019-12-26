Utah Utes football: the best bowling record in the country since the initial victory in 1939

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When Utah played in its first bowling game in 1939, it was a big problem.

At that time only five bowling games were played and all were traditionally played on New Year's Day: the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Orange Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Sun Bowl.

The Utes, who had won the title of Mountain States, played in the last bowl, in El Paso, Texas, against New Mexico, which was the co-champion of the former Border League. Actually, the game along with the other four bowls were played that year on January 2 because January 1 fell on a Sunday. The Utes dominated from the beginning and achieved a 26-0 victory.

The next Utah bowling game came in 1964 when the number of bowling games had increased to nine. Then, the Utes took another 28 years to get a place in the bowl, in 1992 at the Copper Bowl in Tucson and by then the number of bowling had increased to 18.

Since then, the Utes have been regular participants in bowling games, thanks to the proliferation of bowling games (now 40), as well as an improved Utes program, which has been eligible for bowling most of the years. Including the game & # 39; 92, the Utes have played in 20 bowls in the past 27 years.

Among the 61 schools that have played in at least 20 bowl games, none have a better winning percentage than Utah's 77.3% with their 17-5 record, which is also better than the 99 schools with at least 10 appearances of Bowl.

Utah's most significant bowl wins were the 2005 Fiesta Bowl victory over Pitt and the 2009 Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. The Las Vegas Bowl, where the Utes have played five times with a 4-1 mark, has been their most common bowl game, while they have had two appearances in the Freedom, Copper, Poinsettia, Sun, Liberty and Emerald bowls. Foster Farms . West Virginia, USC and Georgia Tech, have been the most familiar bowl opponents, as the Utes played with each of them twice.

A number of Deseret News dated January 3, 1939.

Deseret News

Here is a brief look at each of the Utah bowl appearances in recent years:

Sun Bowl, January 2, 1939: Utah 26, New Mexico 0 – As one of the 10 schools in the country that received a bowl invitation, the Utes felt special about being among the elite of college football. Utes of Ike Armstrong had won the title of the Conference of the Mountain States with a 6-1-2 record, his only defeat was in Idaho with draws against Colorado and BYU.

Second-year student Ray Peterson was the star when he intercepted a pass in the first half and ran 64 yards for the score and then hit him from the 1-yard line for a fourth-time touchdown in the second quarter.

The Utes jumped to a 20-0 lead at halftime, while Tom Pace scored, in addition to Peterson's two touchdowns and then Clarence Gehrke finished the scoring with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. Utah kept the Wolves only 153 yards away from total offense, while winning 384 yards.

Liberty Bowl, December 19, 1964: Utah 32, West Virginia 6 – Utah's second bowl game was the first indoor bowl game, as it was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the same Convention Center where the Miss America contest was held each year.

Ray Nagel's Utes led from the start when All-America catcher Roy Jefferson kicked a pair of field goals and Pokey Allen and Ron Coleman scored in 11 and 53-yard runs, respectively, to give Utah a part-time lead from 19-0. In the second half, the Utes added two more scores, a 47-yard run from Andy Ireland and a 33-yard pass from Rich Groth to Bill Morley when the Utes finished with a 9-2 record.

Copper Bowl, December 29, 1992: Washington State 31, Utah 28 – The Utes were a little shocked by the stars in their first appearance in the bowl, falling 21-0 in the first quarter. They finally got underway in the second quarter and lost 28-14 at halftime. The Utes tied him in the third quarter with an 8-yard run by Pierre Jones after a 49-yard pass from Frank Dolce to Henry Lusk. The Cougars went ahead with a field goal with five minutes remaining and the Utes got into the 10-yard line in the last minutes, but were unable to enter the end zone and a 20-yard field goal by Chris Yergensen left on the left

Freedom Bowl, December 30, 1993: USC 28, Utah 21 – Like the previous year in Tucson, the Utes were delayed early, giving up 20 points in the first quarter and losing 28-0 at halftime. But like the previous year, they recovered and approached seven o'clock with 4:28 remaining in Keith Williams' 1-yard run, but they couldn't get close. Henry Lusk was named an offensive MVP after catching six passes for 140 yards.

Freedom Bowl, December 27, 1994: Utah 16, Arizona 13 – The Utes offensive was completely closed for the defense of the "Desert Swarm" of the Wildcats, with only six yards on the ground and 75 total yards at night. The Utes were losing 13-9 at the end of the fourth quarter after a deep Arizona when Cal Beck kicked and returned 77 yards to the UA 5-yard line. From there, fourth, Mike McCoy found Kevin Dyson in the end zone for the winning touchdown.

Copper Bowl, December 27, 1996: Wisconsin 38, Utah 10 – It is hard to believe that the Utes actually had more first attempts (26-16) and more total yards (430-365), but still suffered their worst bowling loss. The problem was four interceptions of Mike Fouts when the Utes lost several scoring opportunities. Ron Dayne, of Wisconsin, doubted 246 yards and three touchdowns and won the honor of MVP.

Las Vegas Bowl, December 19, 1999: Utah 17, Fresno State 16 – The Utes almost doubled the Bulldogs in total yards with 548 yards to 279, but they needed a 33-yard field goal from Cletus Truhe with 5:03 left to play to get a one-point victory. Mike Anderson scored both Utah touchdowns and set a bowl record with 254 yards on the ground.

Las Vegas Bowl, December 25, 2001: Utah 10, USC 6 – In the Utes' only Christmas Day showdown, the defense kept the offense led by Carson Palmer just 151 yards, while Adam Tate (103 yards) and Dameon Hunter (94 yards) led the Utah offensive effort.

Liberty Bowl, December 31, 2003: Utah 17, Southern Miss 0 – This was a defensive battle since the Utes only collected 228 total yards on the day at 213 for the Golden Eagles. Utah's only offensive touchdown was scored in the second quarter in a 5-yard run by MVP Brandon Warfield, who had 91 yards that day. Ute's current defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley, added a 74-yard ball return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter,

Fiesta Bowl, January 1, 2005: Utah 35, Pittsburgh 7 – The Utes made history as the first BCS school in an important bowl game and had little trouble getting rid of the Big East champions. Co-MVP Alex Smith and Paris Warren combined in 15 passes for 198 yards while Smith was 29 for 37 on the day. The defense was led by Eric Weddle, Steve Fifita and Tommy Hackenbruck, who had 26 tackles between them.

Emerald Bowl, December 28, 2005: Utah 38, Georgia Tech 10 – The Yellow Jackets entered the game with the 12th defense in the country, but the Utes offense had few problems to accumulate 550 yards while Brett Ratliff passed for 381 yards in 30 of 42 passes with four touchdowns to Travis LaTendresse, while Quinton Gather ran for 120 yards.

Armed Forces Bowl, December 23, 2006: Utah 25, Tulsa 13 – Kick Louie Sakoda earned MVP honors after kicking four field goals from 45, 39, 41 and 34 yards. US defensive defender Eric Weddle, who had six tackles, a loose ball recovery and an interception, also ran for 56 yards and scored the touchdown with 1:05 left.

Poinsettia Bowl, December 20, 2007: Utah 35, Marina 32 – In a high-scoring issue, Brian Johnson threw for 226 yards, including 20 of 22 completions in the second half and also ran for 69 yards. DB Joe Dale was named MVP defensive after finishing with 12 tackles and an interception that saved the game at the last minute.

Sugar Bowl, January 2, 2009: Utah 31, Alabama 17 – Although Utah was undefeated as the number 7 team, Crimson Tide was the big favorite. But the Utes surprised Alabama with an unobstructed offense that produced touchdowns in their first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead at 11 minutes of the game. Alabama cut the lead to 21-17 at the beginning of the third quarter, but Utah responded a minute later with a 28-yard pass from Brian Johnson to David Reed and Louie Sakoda added a field goal in the fourth quarter. Johnson was MVP after completing 27 of 41 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns and Stevenson Sylvester and Robert Johnson led the defensive effort.

Poinsettia Bowl, December 23, 2009: Utah 37, Cal 27 – The Utes seemed to be in trouble, falling behind the Pac-12 Bears, 14-0, in the first 10 minutes, before returning with 27 straight points. Jordan Wynn passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while Stevenson Sylvester won the honor of defensive MVP after intercepting a touchdown pass and making eight tackles.

Las Vegas Bowl, December 22, 2010: Boise State 26, Utah 3 – The winning streak of nine Utes bowl games stopped, as the offensive hit a solid Bronco defense with only 200 yards on the day.

Sun Bowl, December 31, 2011: Utah 30, Georgia Tech 27 (OT) – In the middle of the last quarter, the Utes lost 24-10, but Jon Hays reunited his troops with a pair of late touchdown passes, three yards to Kendrick Moeai and 28 yards to DeVonte Christopher, the latter with 1:32 remaining. Then, in overtime, after the Yellow Jackets kicked a field goal, John White ran eight yards for the winning points.

Las Vegas Bowl, December 20, 2014: Utah 45, State of Colorado 10 – Utah's biggest margin of victory in a bowl game was helped by a punishing career game while the Utes accumulated 359 yards on the ground, led by Devontae Booker with 162 yards, while quarterback Travis Wilson ran for 91 yards. and went to 158.

Las Vegas Bowl, December 19, 2015: Utah 35, BYU 28 – The two rivals did not meet in the regular season, but were matched in the bowl game just by I-15 for both schools. The Utes only managed 197 yards of offense on the day, but they didn't need it, since they ran 35 points in the first 11 minutes of the game thanks to five BYU turnovers. Two interceptions of Tevin Carter and Dominique Hatfield were in favor and the Utes survived a raging BYU rally in the second half.

Foster Farms Bowl, December 28, 2016: Utah 26, Indiana 24 – Andy Phillips kicked the last of his four field goals, from 27 yards, with 1:24 left to play to give the Utes victory. Joe Williams earned MVP honors, running for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Heart of Dallas Bowl, December 26, 2017: Utah 30, West Virginia 14 – The Utes dominated in all phases when Zack Moss ran for 150 yards, Tyler Huntley passed for 165 yards, Matt Gay threw three field goals and the defense led by Julian Blackmon (two interceptions) kept the Mountaineers in 153 total yards.

Holiday Bowl, December 31, 2018: Northwestern 31, Utah 20 – This seemed like a defeat when the Utes had a 20-3 lead at halftime on a rainy night in San Diego with two touchdown passes from Jason Shelley and two field goals from Matt Gay. But it all fell apart in the third quarter when the Wildcats scored 28 unanswered points, including a loose-ball recovery of 82 yards to score. Utah beat Northwestern 393-322, but four losses were the difference.

The best bowl records for schools with at least 20 bowl appearances

Record Team Pct.

Utah 17-5 77.3

Oklahoma State 19-10 65.5

USC 34-18 65.4

Mississippi 24-13 64.9

Syracuse 16-9-1 63.5

State of Florida 28-16-2 63.0

Alabama 41-26-3 61.6

Penn State 29-18-2 61.2

Georgia 31-21-3 59.1

Mississippi State 13-9 59.1