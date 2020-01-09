Loading...

Former Utah Ute linebacker Cody Barton played the best game in his young professional football career last weekend in the Seattle Wildhawks’ 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

That is to say, according to Joe Fann of Yahoo Sports.

Fann distinguished Barton in a play released Wednesday morning, in which he explained exactly why Barton’s performance, which included five tackles, a bag and two defensive assists, was his best to date.

Among the reasons? Barton played instinctively, abandoning his mission at one point to dismiss the Eagles quarterback Josh McCown.

Cody Barton highlighted this piece (his first career bag) as proof of his growing confidence.

Wagner, Wright and Barton had combined coverage against Goedert and Sanders. The letter of the law, according to Barton, is to stay undercover. But Barton saw KJ on Goedert so he chased QB. pic.twitter.com/HJxsciLRkM

Fann also cited Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright and head coach Pete Carroll, both of whom spoke highly of Barton’s performance.

“This is the Cody that everyone has been waiting for – a guy who plays and takes care of it,” Wright told Fann. “I knew when I got there I thought,” Cody, we’re going to need you this game. “He did a great job.”

“He did a good job,” added Carroll. “I think he had five tackles and a forbidden pairing pass. A bag. It just seemed much more comfortable and active. It was great to see that. It only makes sense to go out and find representatives, to work and to feel comfortable. We know he’s a really talented kid and he has a lot to offer. He played a good football game. “

These two weren’t the only ones to praise Barton’s performance.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner also spoke about Barton’s performance.

Samuel Gold, Seattle film analyst for Athletic, gave Barton some love.

Here is Cody Barton (# 57) at the top of your screen. Watch how it reflects Miles Sanders and closes the launch window. Simply excellent here without getting beaten up inside. Seriously well done. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/cpmhoRlayp

Barton will have the chance to build on his breakout performance next Sunday afternoon when the Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Playoff Round.