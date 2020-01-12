Utah Unaffiliated Voters May Be Excluded From Presidential Primary

SALT LAKE CITY – There are almost as many Utah voters not affiliated with a political party as there are Republicans – and some of this large group could be excluded from the presidential primary in March because they do not will not automatically receive Super Tuesday ballots.

State and local officials as well as party leaders hope to prevent this by telling unaffiliated voters what to do to vote. It’s far-reaching work – Utah chief electoral officer Justin Lee said there were 509,374 active unaffiliated voters versus 682,038 active Republicans and 190,655 active registered Democrats – but officials county are taking it by leaps and bounds.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen sent letters to over 210,000 unaffiliated voters explaining why they would not automatically receive a ballot.

“We have already received over 7,000 of these letters from unaffiliated voters. They were very enthusiastic about it and we hope that we will continue to collect thousands so that we can mail the ballots to people, “said Swensen last week.

The letters included a form giving voters the opportunity to affiliate with either of the main parties, or to simply choose to receive a Democratic ballot instead. Swensen said the letter warns unaffiliated voters that if they choose to join the Republican or Democratic party, they must do so before February 3 – 30 days before the primary on Tuesday March 3. Those who want to vote by mail in the Democratic race without official affiliation must request a ballot before February 25.

Because Utah Republicans have a closed primary, only GOP-affiliated voters can vote in the primary which includes President Donald Trump and five other Republican challengers. Anyone can vote in the Democratic presidential primary, which includes more than a dozen candidates.

However, if deadlines are not met, people can go to their city’s polling station on polling day or during the early voting period and join or request a ballot in person. Swensen noted, however, that if an elector is already affiliated with a party, he cannot make this change on March 3.

Salt Lake County is not alone in reaching out to voters.

The state has sent a recommendation letter to counties explaining how to notify voters of the upcoming presidential primary, which Utah County clerk / hearer, Amelia Powers Gardner, said would be helpful, especially for smaller counties, because they could use it as a guide to build their own.

Brian McKenzie, Davis County Deputy Chief Clerk, said his office had sent letters to 65,000 unaffiliated voters and received 4,200 by January 7.

Weber County Chief Electoral Officer Ryan Cowley said he sent approximately 40,000 people. Registration is still in progress, but he estimates that he has received around 2,200 responses with the hope that the number will increase significantly as the number of requests increases.

Rozan Mitchell, Utah County chief electoral officer, said he sent 96,200 letters to unaffiliated voters.

Utah County is also taking steps to encourage more young voters to participate in the elections.

“We are looking for ways to make things more mobile and tech-friendly and to make them attractive to a different demographic,” said Mitchell, explaining that while sending letters works great for older adults , it tends to be less effective with younger generations.

The presidential primary of 2020 is different from the 2016 vote. On the one hand, it is the State, and not the political parties, which will lead it.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert was a voice for change when he called for a return to state-run primaries after the 2016 caucus vote that some criticized as being hampered by long queues, poor organization and low overall participation.

County clerks did not hold a primary vote in 2016. Instead, volunteers led the crowd and collected the ballots at their respective Republican or Democratic caucus meetings.

State Republican and Democratic parties reported around 280,000 attendees in 2016 caucuses. In contrast, the 2008 state-run presidential primary won 428,000 votes.

Powers Gardner said she believes returning to a state-run primary this year will result in positive participation.

She explained that many people do not take the time to attend neighborhood caucus meetings. Voters this time have additional options with postal ballots – one of the ways is the counties’ effort to contact unaffiliated voters and advise them on how to vote.

Utah Democrat President Jeff Merchant echoed the importance of informing unaffiliated voters about the upcoming election and said county clerks had done what they could under the circumstances, but more could be done. He said the Utah Democratic Party is working to educate voters on the steps necessary to participate in the primary.

Merchant also welcomed the state’s decision to join Super Tuesday, saying it believed the change would solve some of the problems that occurred four years ago.

Lee also said he expected the organization of the state-run presidential primary to be better.

“We do not anticipate the same type of wait times or confusion that people have experienced during their caucus meetings,” he said.

Lee said the presidential election date has been moved to March 3 by the Legislative Assembly “in the hopes of making Utah more relevant to the scene of the primary presidential election.” It will be the first time that Utah will participate in the Super Tuesday vote, where 14 states will participate in voting for the presidential candidates.

Utah Republican Party President Derek Brown said he thought Utah would see a significant increase in votes this year due to the date change.

“As party president, all we do is get a higher turnout,” said Brown, approving the change.

Brown said the party was doing everything it could from the media point of view to educate unaffiliated voters on how to vote for a Republican, and plans to step up efforts as March 3 approaches.

Initially, two dozen potential candidates cast their ballots in Utah’s primary election, including 17 Democrats. However, the field narrowed as California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and writer Marianne Williamson abandoned the race.

Lee said the withdrawn candidates will still be on the ballot because county clerks have already started working with the printers.

“We will notify voters if the candidates withdraw by updating the websites and publishing information at the polling stations,” he said.

Candidates active in the democratic field in Utah are former Vice President Joe Biden; the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker; Nathan Bloxham, resident of Utah; former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg; Colorado Senator Michael Bennet; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick; billionaire Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and the businessman Roque De La Fuente.

In addition to Trump, five other Republican candidates will be on the Utah ballot: businessman Robert Ardini; California attorney Matthew John Matern; former Illinois representative Joe Walsh; former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld; and entrepreneur Bob Ely. The Californian businessman Roque De La Fuente – father of the Democratic candidate of the same name Roque De La Fuente – has withdrawn from the race.