Utah trucker learns that successful weight loss requires more than diet and exercise

What is this noise? Asked people to Johnny Kelsey by the way. The creak they heard was the rotten ball from his hip bone that burst into his socket with each step. “You have to go to the doctor,” they said to the 44-year-old truck driver, who weighed 418 pounds.

Kelsey knew what was wrong. It was a condition he had had since he was four when doctors diagnosed him with Perthes disease, where the head of the femur slowly erodes in the socket due to a restriction in blood flow. He wore a splint on his left leg and wore a sports dispensary at school. “I tried sport when I was a child,” he recalls. “It caused me endless nights of pain.”

His doctors told him to wait until adulthood for a hip replacement and once he turned 21, they told him to hang on until medical technology got better. improved. He learned to live with pain until “it becomes like a roommate.” He married, raised three children, and worked as a truck driver – driving Utah to hallway I-15 in California, a routine he describes as “living Groundhog Day five days a week.”

At 44, his condition caught up with him. It was not only the horrible sound effects from his hip, but also a sharp, throbbing pain.

A University of Utah health surgeon told him that his hip was one of the worst he had seen and that it was remarkable that he could still walk. To do the operation, Johnny had to lose more than 60 pounds. The doctor sent him to Juliana Simonetti, M.D., co-director of the comprehensive weight management program at the University of Utah Health.

Simonetti first encountered obesity while working at a community care center in Boston during his residency. Each patient she saw suffered from chronic illnesses: pre-diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure and weight problems. Patients from lower socio-economic backgrounds were desperate to solve their weight problems, spending the much needed money on over-the-counter diet pills that were not approved by the FDA.

“Instead of tackling the root causes of weight gain, I felt like we were going hand in hand,” says Simonetti.

Obesity, says Simonetti, has long been considered a choice. “Go home, diet and exercise,” patients are told, but that won’t solve the problem, she says. “Each patient has unique needs and circumstances.”

Medication is essential to address the underlying physiological issues that make weight loss so difficult, as are behavioral health approaches to address the psychological issues of obesity.

The key point is, “There is no magic pill,” she says. “What we do is solve the underlying problems and suppress appetite and cravings.” There is also bariatric surgery, which involves surgical procedures to reduce weight, such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgery. There are also temporary minimally invasive procedures such as the gastric balloon, where an inflatable silicone balloon is placed in the patient’s stomach. It lasts six months and gives the patient a feeling of satiety.

The comprehensive weight management program, she says, aims to bring innovative approaches to obesity medicine. This includes helping patients at different stages of their weight loss journey through low impact exercise classes, group medical visits, mindfulness-based stress reduction classes, behavioral health recommendations and to help patients find cheaper and healthier food options and cooking classes.

It is also one of the few programs in the country that brings together different specialists to help patients lose weight while treating complications related to obesity and overweight. A fatty liver gastroenterologist and a cardiologist with training in heart failure treat complications that arise in patients with long-term obesity problems.

When Kelsey saw Simonetti, he said he had tried diets all his life. She sent him to the program nutritionist, who told him that a major problem was when he was eating. “I eat a big meal a day,” says Johnny. “For me, it was a huge disaster.” Instead, he needed to eat every three hours.

He started the day with a protein bar, a few hours later a few steamed vegetables, then three hours later a protein shake, ending with chicken and vegetables in the evening.

At first, Simonetti asked her to focus on healthy eating, although she also wanted him to integrate exercise as soon as her hip pain allowed. While on a diet during the week, he allowed himself to “get lost” on Sunday morning: “I like an English muffin immediately from the toaster with butter melting on it and a little jelly. “

What helped was how encouraging his wife, children and family were, including his parents, brother and family. “Everyone around me was just very supportive.”

At first, he lost about a pound a week, then two pounds, then three or four until he lost 18 pounds a month. Simonetti was shocked. His level of weight loss, he says, was unheard of, unless it was a person who had undergone gastric bypass surgery. “They were afraid I was going to starve,” but tests of his body’s nutrients showed that everything was fine. “He just clicked, I guess.”

After six months, he was losing 60 pounds and had scheduled hip surgery, which took place in January 2019. “After the surgery, I realized how much I had suffered. It was absolutely amazing the difference. My wife and children had to remind me that my hip was only five days old and calm down a bit. “

By December 2019, he had lost a total of 132 pounds, bringing it down to 286 pounds. Losing weight is difficult, he admits, “but it can be done.” I am in the worst career possible, you have to try to lose weight as a truck driver and I did it. You must want it. “

Kelsey said that Simonetti and his team “gave me the tools and the means to do it. Most of the time, you go to the doctor and say, “Doctor, fix me.” But she gave me the tools to fix me. “