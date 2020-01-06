Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The daring Utah Duo Transcend trapeze player qualifies for the semifinal of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

The show’s second season started Monday night on NBC, but thanks to an “America’s Got Talent” teaser released three days before the premiere, 15 million people had already watched Duo Transcend’s high-flying performance on Facebook.

That’s more than the number of viewers who connected for the show’s first season last year.

Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen and Tyce Nielsen marked the history of AGT in 2018, when they overcame an error that led to a big fall and became the first trapeze artists to reach the final 10. The team of husband and wife wowed (and scared) judges and fans with their dangerous routines that sometimes included one of the blindfolded artists – not to mention the two of them surrounded by fire.

By entering “AGT: The Champions”, the couple had a big goal: to increase the danger.

“We are doing something that we have never done before anyone before,” Tyce Nielsen told the judges as he held his wife’s hand during the episode Monday night.

And then it was showtime. In the air, Tyce Nielsen was sitting upright on the trapeze bar while his wife walked along her arms and over her shoulders. When Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen reached her husband’s right shoulder, she jumped.

Duo Transcend, the Salt Lake City-based trapeze group, qualified for the semifinal of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on Monday evening. Trae Patton, NBC

Tyce Nielsen grabbed her with her feet.

And just in case that weren’t enough to impress the public, the two trapeze artists played the last minute and a half of the routine – falls upside down and everything – blindfolded.

The four judges gave a standing ovation to the performers and Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen was visibly moved after the act, sharing a long hug with her husband.

“I love the trust you have for each other, the love you have for each other,” Judge Heidi Klum told the couple.

“I think it was better than what you did a few years ago,” added Simon Cowell. “If you make it to the finals, my suggestion would be that you step up your game because I would love to have your own show in Vegas.”

When the Nielsens competed for the first time on “AGT”, they did so for stability – to have a chance to better support their young son, Jaxx. Since their first race on “AGT,” the Nielsens have played in a number of corporate events and half-time NBA shows across the country. They were also able to spend more time with their son because many companies were willing to pay more to transport Jaxx, Tyce Nielsen told Deseret News.

But this time, Duo Transcend is competing for total victory.

“Even though we have been very successful, we have always wanted to win. That is why we are here,” said Tyce Nielsen during the episode. “We want to show our son that even if you fall, you can get up and reach the top. ”

Duo Transcend was one of three acts in the Monday night episode to advance to the semifinals. Thirteen year old Norwegian singer Angelina Jordan – who won “Norway’s Got Talent” at the age of 7, received the golden buzzer and immediately reached the final.

“We just love being able to show our art form to people around the world,” Tyce Nielsen previously told Deseret News. “And there really is no better way for us to show people what we do than to be on the” AGT “stage.”