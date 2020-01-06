Utah to install lights and signals to improve safety near homeless shelter

Loading...

SOUTH SALT LAKE – Utah and South Salt Lake Department of Transportation officials take steps to improve pedestrian safety near the new homeless resource center following a series of accidents that have left three dead.

Over the weekend, UDOT installed new electronic message boards advising drivers to exercise caution and watch for pedestrians in the 3300 south and 1000 west areas.

And on Monday, the transportation agency said it would take additional steps to improve security near the 300-bed resource center, located at 3380 S. 1000 West, in the coming months, including the installation of ‘a new pedestrian-activated signal to stop traffic so people can cross the street; add new lighting at intersections near and along the road; move a nearby UTA public transit stop; and bringing new portable signs to alert drivers of their current speed.

The UDOT will also carry out security-related awareness-raising activities with clients of the resource center.

As reported in Deseret News last week, city leaders and the owner of South Salt Lake’s facility, Shelter the Homeless, knew before the center opened that customers – many who walk or take the bus , which drops passengers off at a bus stop across the street from the central central block – would not have a designated pedestrian crossing unless they walk further down the street to 900 West, then descend a block to 1000 West to go to the resource center.

Shelter the Homeless painted a pedestrian crossing on 1000 West – but did so without permission from UDOT, so it was removed, said Preston Cochrane, executive director of Shelter the Homeless.

Four accidents, including three fatal, have occurred in the region since the shelter opened in November.

The first took place just weeks after the center opened, when police said a man who was apparently homeless was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross 3300 South – a six-lane road – near the pedestrian crossing located at 900 West. His name has not yet been released.

A second accident occurred late on Christmas night when a northbound vehicle on 300 West struck Randall Stewart, 43, who was in a wheelchair on the road near 3400 South. He was hospitalized in critical condition but died later.

Another accident on Friday left a 29-year-old man injured after being struck by a pickup truck in the middle of the road near 3300 south to 200 west. The same day, 67-year-old Duane Nebeker was killed while crossing 3300 south on six lanes of traffic near 1000 west, just across from the resource center.

All of the men killed are believed to be homeless, according to South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller.

Until all improvements are made, resource center officials and South Salt Lake police urge resource center customers to stay on the sidewalks, use the 900 west pedestrian crossing, and do not cross illegally the 3300 south.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has also stepped up patrols and law enforcement efforts to prevent illegal street crossings, said Keller.