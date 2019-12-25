Utah teacher inspires National Geographic's Barbie doll line

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – While other girls played with dolls, Nalini Nadkarni was hanging out in the trees.

“It was a kind of my place. I felt safe there, I felt it was just a place I belonged to, ”he recalled.

"Because they protected me in some way, they gave me a place," Nadkarni swore that when he grew up, he would do something to protect the trees. She thought she would be a ranger or a firefighter, until in college she learned about the field of ecology.

That caused a forest ecology career that lasted for more than 30 years. Now a professor of biology at the University of Utah, Nadkarni explores the forest canopies formed by plants and animals that live in the treetops. Most of his work has focused on the rainforest of Costa Rica, but has also crossed the temperate jungles of the state of Washington.

And as part of his most recent adventure, Nadkarni helped advise Mattel on the creation of a line of National Geographic explorers, Barbies, in an effort to inspire children's interest in trees, conservation and scientific careers.

While putting on the climbing gear and exploring the forest canopy, Nadkarni says: “We see animals like howler monkeys, sloths and anteaters, and these amazing plants, which are what really interests me: these ferns, orchids and bromeliads that, basically, in this cloud forest, this tropical cloud forest, only covers every square inch of branches and trunks. "

The professor investigates how these plants live, how they get their nutrients and what role they play in the forest life cycle.

Nadkarni has learned that although canopy plants and animals are strong, they are "fragile" and are affected by disturbances such as climate change and invasive plants. “And one of the things that I really feel is important is trying to communicate to other people, not only other scientists, but also the general public, how vital, important and beautiful, and really amazing, these plants that live in the canopy and animals really are. "

Throughout his career, he has tried to connect with people of all ages and interests to help them care more about the environment. She works with prisons, religious communities and others, sharing her passion for trees. About 15 years ago, Nadkarni brainstormed to help children love trees too.

Although climbing trees was his thing as a child, he said, "not all girls have that, especially girls who live in cities, or who live in places where trees do not grow, or are not accessible to them."

“Then I started to think,‘ OK, so what do girls already love? And how can I hitchhike my love for trees and my concern for them in something that girls already care about? "

Barbie seemed the perfect answer.

"Then, maybe those girls who love and aspire to be Barbie, would also say: & # 39; Oh, maybe I can also aspire to be a scientist or an adventurer, to make new discoveries or to take risks & # 39; and even if she doesn't want to become a scientist, because not everyone needs to be a scientist, maybe she will only appreciate more science, or more trees, or more forests, "Nadkarni explained.

He began to wear used dolls with clothing and accessories from scientists, creating what he called "Treetop Barbie". After exposing the idea to Mattel, who told him that the dolls would not be sold, he began selling them herself for a cost.

That is, until a couple of years ago, when National Geographic, with which she had a long relationship working as a speaker and involved in television programs, contacted her to help her advise Mattel, since she created a line of Barbies scientists.

The process included helping the company understand what garments and accessories should look like, and ensuring accuracy in drafting the packaging of the Barbies.

To maintain objectivity, Nadkarni was not paid for her work. Instead, he received a unique doll made in his image while working in the field, complete with a rope, a small helmet, binoculars and a "writing notebook in the rain", which scientists use in the field. because they can still take notes in the books after getting wet.

"When I saw this, I simply screamed," she recalled while holding the doll, which she says is dressed like her when she works, except for "more fashionable" rain boots.

The forest ecologist at the University of Utah, Nalini Nadkarni, poses with Barbie dolls in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nadkarni made his own dolls for years, designing what he called "Treetop Barbies" from store finds Second-hand and handmade accessories.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Nadkarni says that experience taught him that "if scientists could arrive, and at least for a while, raise the idea that we know everything, or that we have the answers to everything, then maybe we would do a better job to protect the things that they are really important. "

Instead of saying: "I am busy writing documents or proposals," there is a change in which scientists discover that public participation is a benefit and is necessary, "he said." I think it is a really hopeful moment, that if Mattel now You can do Barbies Explorer and sell them at Kmart and Walmart and Toys R Us, for me that is a big, strong and fat message that is really positive. "

When working with Mattel, Nadkarni says he realized that the company cares about the same things it does, such as conservation and inspiring women to enter the fields of science.

"I need to be the humble person and not just superior," he says he learned.

“I think the most important conclusion was that I, as a scientist, as a woman, as an activist and as a conservationist, have to open my mind to a corporation like Mattel, and I have to put aside some of my preconceived ideas. to advance some of the ideas and the urgency of the ideas that I want to convey, ”Nadkarni explained.

"And then I have to stop saying: & # 39; Oh, Barbie, I would never think of interacting with that horrible corporation or that horrible doll & # 39 ;, but saying: & # 39; How can we work together to use the power that Barbie has to inspire young people? Girls? & # 39; "

Nadkarni also hopes that the Barbies inspire a conversation between parents and children about conservation, and how donating dolls after a child grows out of them instead of throwing them away can protect the environment by keeping non-biodegradable plastic out of the oceans.

The doll line, which includes a marine biologist, astrophysicist, nature photojournalist, wildlife conservationist and entomologist, is available on the National Geographic website, as well as in stores such as Walmart and Target.