Utah task force seeks to define college affordability

SALT LAKE CITY – Responding to Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s call for tuition freeze at public colleges and universities until Utah’s higher education system defines affordability , a committee of the Council of Regents has appointed a task force to complete this work with an ambitious March deadline.

“We want to listen to the governor,” said Regent Wilford Clyde, chair of the board’s finance and facilities committee, on Friday.

David Woolstenhulme, Interim Commissioner of the Utah Higher Education System, said the system is working on a two-pronged approach, an immediate strategy to set the framework for upcoming deliberations on tuition normally conducted in the spring, and a long-term strategy to guide the system and its governing body for the years to come.

“The good thing is that there has been a lot of work so far, so it’s not like hurrying and jumping through hoops,” said Woolstenhulme.

The task force will include members of the finance and board facilities committee, two other regents, three college and university presidents, representatives from the Utah System of Technical Colleges and a member of the legislative staff, among others. .

According to regent documents, the board of directors regularly reviews tuition fee increases and institutional finances for affordability. In addition, affordable participation has been one of the board’s three strategic priorities since 2015. However, it has yet to adopt a formal and specific definition of affordability for the state college and university system. .

The full board heard a presentation on the results of a tuition, state aid and affordability study by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“We think we are in a really good position for this task force to take this information and get to this starting point,” said Woolstenhulme.

According to the report’s summary, Utah ranks seventh out of 15 states in the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education for the lowest tuition and fees. The group includes 15 western states and territories of the American Pacific.

Since the 2008-2009 school year, the net price of tuition and fees has decreased by 13.7% in Utah due to the amount of assistance received by new students.

The report also indicates that for the 2016-2017 academic year, about 50% of Utah undergraduates in four-year colleges and universities received financial assistance.

Juliette Tennert, director of economics and public policy at the Gardner Institute, said the question of the affordability of college education is subjective and based on multiple factors unique to each student.

Living conditions make a significant difference in affordability. College is much more affordable for a student who lives at home with his parents, less if he lives on campus. According to three different measures, living off campus but not with your family is the least affordable.

“The affordability of college education is not simply related to higher tuition and fees, or the price / income ratio. Rather, measuring the relationship between a student’s assets and the cost of college education via the methodologies used in the Rule of 10 and the expected family contribution provides a baseline for the price that a student might reasonably be able to afford afford, ”says the report.

The rule of 10 suggests that students pay no more than the savings generated by saving 10% of discretionary income for 10 years and labor earnings 10 hours per week during their education.

The rule of 10 was developed by the Lumina Foundation. According to its website, the Lumina Foundation is a private foundation independent from Indianapolis “committed to making accessible to all learning opportunities beyond high school”.

A return on investment calculation also gives an idea of ​​the expected lifetime value of a diploma.

“However, these methodologies do not take into account a person’s ability to pay for their post-secondary education. A holistic approach to addressing costs, ability to pay and the expected value of a university degree is a more accurate measure, ”says the report.