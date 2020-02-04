Utah Symphony 2020-21 season: Beethoven, “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter”

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Symphony announced its 2020-21 season on Tuesday afternoon. Now in his 10th full season with the orchestra, Thierry Fischer continues to lead the orchestra with unique and varied programming.

“The changes he has made to the quality of the orchestra, exactly the way he asks (the musicians) to perform … has really strengthened the orchestra,” said Pat Richards, Utah Symphony and interim CEO from Utah Opera. “And you can hear the difference.”

Here are five things to watch out for during the coming symphony season.

1. Family entertainment

The Utah Symphony continues its family entertainment with its Films in Concert series, where the musicians perform the scores for classic films as they unfold on the big screen.

The symphony will perform “Back to the Future” on October 29 and 30; Disney Pixar’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on December 23 and 24; “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” on March 5 and 6, 2021; and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” on 25 and 26 June.

Other family events next season are “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles” on November 6 and 7; a performance of Celtic Woman on December 15; Cirque de la Symphonie – with live music and acrobats – on December 18 and 19; and a program called “Video Games Live!” that will emphasize music from classic video games on January 2, 2021.

“Our musicians are really versatile and really love to do the entertainment series and get a new audience – which not every orchestra can do,” Richards said.

2. Become “Unwound.”

Is it acceptable to wear jeans during a symphony concert? The Utah Symphony seems so. The orchestra will again do its “Unwound” concert series during the 2020-21 season. The casual concert experience includes entertainment, food, large screens that give concert visitors a good view of the musicians and a Q&A after the performance.

“People come from everywhere. They come in jeans, they come from work, they mingle in the lobby and are just enjoying themselves, “Richards said. “I think we are much more casual people nowadays. That image of the symphony as something for which you have to dress and behave and you are really not yourself, we want to break that image down.”

Two “Unwound” performances will take place next season. In the first performance, the British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concert No. 3, conducted by the German conductor Jun Markl, on October 24 in an event with the Oktoberfest theme. In the second “Unwound” event, on February 6, 2021, the Korean violinist Inmo Yang will perform the violin concerto by Mendelssohn under the direction of Fischer.

3. A new composer

One person to watch out for this coming season is Arlene Sierra – the new composer of the Utah Symphony. The season will include three of Sierra’s works: the US premieres of “Aquilo” on November 13 and 14 and “Nature Symphony” on January 29 and 30, 2021; and the world premiere of “Bird Symphony” on April 23 and 24, 2021.

The London-based composer – and the nominated Latin Grammy Award – uses sounds from nature as the primary source for her music.

Arlene Sierra is the composer-in-association for the 2020-21 season of the Utah Symphony.

Ian Phillips-McLaren

“If you look at the natural world, you have predators, you have prey, you have plants, you have different living things that are all trying to find and maintain their place and survive in relation to all these other things that have different goals . How does that relate to music? It was a very interesting way for me to chart relationships between different instruments, “Sierra said earlier.

Richards is pleased that Sierra will appear next season.

“Our studies show that female composers – even modern, living composers – do not perform as often as men, and yet there are just as many of them,” said Richards, who also works with the League of American Orchestras. “So it’s just very exciting to get the chance to mark a rising star in the composition field.”

4. Celebrate Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday continues.

“Almost all orchestras in the world pay some attention to that really important event,” Richards said.

The Utah Symphony will celebrate this by performing all five of Beethoven’s piano concerts during the 2020-21 season.

British pianist Stephen Hough opens the Utah Symphony 2020-21 season with Beethoven’s piano concerto no. 5.

Sim Canetty-Clarke

The British pianist Stephen Hough opens the season with piano concerto no. 5 “Emperor” on September 18 and 19 and piano concerto no. 4 on September 25 and 26, both led by Fischer. Grosvenor will perform Piano Concert No. 3 on October 23 and 24 in his Utah Symphony debut with guest conductor Markl. The Argentinian pianist Ingrid Fliter will perform piano concerto 1 with Rune Bergmann who will lead the orchestra on December 3 and 4; and Swiss pianist Louis Schwizgebel will perform piano concert no. 2 on December 11 and 12 with guest conductor David Afkham.

5. 15 very first versions

The Utah Symphony may start the 81st season later this year, but the orchestra is not involved in recycling programming. The upcoming season includes 15 “very first” Utah Symphony versions of classical and contemporary pieces – including pieces by five living composers.

“That is very much a part of our DNA under Maestro Fischer,” Richards said laughing. “He is a person who likes to research and likes to find and present new things.”

Some of these pieces include Richard Strauss ‘The Woman Without a Shadow’ Symphonic Fantasy on September 18 and 19; Prokofiev’s ‘Cinderella’ suite and Schoenberg’s chamber music no. 1 on 24 and 25 September; the American premiere of “Emergences-Resurgences” by Michael Jarrell on 20 and 21 November, and the performance of the “Trace” by the Sino-American composer Zhou Tian on 9 and 10 April, which according to a news tells the story of the disappearing home of Tian. release.

“Music is constantly evolving,” Richards said. “All Beethoven we will present … were once fresh, new compositions – and not all of them were well accepted. But they are well out of date over the years and hopefully these things that we present next year will do the same. ”