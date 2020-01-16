Utah State Representative Patrice Arent Retires After Nearly 20 Years

SALT LAKE CITY – A longtime Democrat in the Utah House of Representatives has announced that 2020 will be her last as a legislator.

Representative Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, released a statement Thursday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term at the end of the year.

“After serving for almost 20 years in the Utah State Legislative Assembly, it’s time to move on to the next chapter in my life,” said Arent.

“My family instilled in me the value of the public service and illustrated some of the many ways to have a positive impact on our community,” she said. “Serving in the Legislative Assembly is only one path.”

Arent said she wanted more time to “take other paths, including working with some of the wonderful organizations dedicated to improving our community and quality of life.” “Explore new places.”

“I did not take this decision lightly,” said Arent, assuring that it had not been made because of his health.

Last year, Arent revealed that she was being treated for cancer, although she said that she felt “remarkably well” and that cancer “did not stop me from living my life to the full.”

“Thanks to immunotherapy, which was only available recently, I am still able to work 15 hours a day and continue my life as usual,” said Arent on Thursday. “I am fortunate to be in good health and I plan to live a very long time.”

Arent has been a Democratic member of the Legislative Assembly for almost two decades. She was first elected to Utah House in 1996 and served from 1997 to 2002 before going to the Senate from 2003 to 2006. She returned to the House in 2011.

Arent, a lawyer, also served as a division head in the Utah Attorney General’s office, worked in a private law firm and was an assistant general counsel for the Utah legislature. She also taught at the University of Utah College of Law. She first started her work on Capitol Hill as an intern at the Gov era. Scott Matheson.

During his term in the Legislative Assembly, Arent passed more than 80 bills, including air quality legislation, the Utah Newborn Shelter Act, theft legislation identity and consumer protection, campaign finance and ethics reform, the state’s presidential primary law and legislation to improve education. , health care and outdoor recreation.

Arent served in the Democratic leadership, founded and co-chaired the Legislative Assembly’s bipartite clean air caucus, co-chaired the House Ethics Committee, co-chaired the Cultural Legislative Caucus and was co-president of the National Association of Jewish Legislators.

Arent has also volunteered in several capacities, including on non-profit boards for Utah Newborn Safe Haven, Ronald McDonald House, University of Utah Hospital, United Jewish Federation, Utah Women’s College Task Force, Congregation Kol Ami, Governor’s Clean Air Action Team and Hale Center Theater.

Born and raised in Utah, Arent is a graduate of the University of Utah and Cornell Law School. She is currently helping run a small family business with her husband. She has two children and a grandchild.

“As I begin my final year in the Legislative Assembly, know what a great honor it has been to work on many of the critical issues facing Utah,” said Arent. “Every person who volunteered for my campaigns, voted for me or otherwise supported me on the Hill – thank you for trusting me. Serving in the Legislative Assembly has been one of the greatest rewards of my life. ”